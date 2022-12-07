Houston Appliance Repair Service Debuts New Responsive Website
Houston appliance repair service Archer Appliances is launching a new mobile-friendly website, born of a partnership with Albany-based marketing company Prospect Genius.
Houston, TX, December 07, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Archer Appliances, a leading appliance repair company in the greater Houston area, is excited to announce the launch of their new website. The appliance repair experts have recently partnered with Prospect Genius, an Albany-based online marketing company, to bring their vision for the new website to life.
This new website is designed with responsive design principles in mind. This means that the website's layout is designed in such a way that enables it to seamlessly transition between display sizes, allowing for the website to be easily viewed and shared on traditional desktop computers as well as smartphones and tablets. Having a mobile-friendly website seems to be more common than ever, as according to a study by expert Federica Laricchia, smartphone usage has been on the rise every year since 2009. In 2022, the number of smartphone users in the United States is estimated to reach 307 million.
"We're very excited to begin this partnership with Archer Appliances," said Matt Gallo, senior marketing representative with Prospect Genius. "We know that when homeowners in Houston experience a problem with their appliances, such as their dishwasher leaking or their refrigerator making a weird noise, they're going to turn to their phone to find a solution. We're confident that Archer Appliance's new website will rank well in their search results."
This new website will make it easier for customers in Houston, The Woodlands, Atascocita and beyond to access repair and installation services on the go. With over 35 years of experience, Archer Appliances is known for their quality service and low prices. For more information, please visit www.archerappliancestx.com.
Categories