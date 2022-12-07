Forever Husky Named “2022 Top-Rated Nonprofit”
Crystal Lake, IL, December 07, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The GreatNonprofits is honored to announce that Forever Husky has been named a Top-Rated Nonprofit. This distinction is based on the positive reviews and ratings that were received from donors, volunteers, foster parents, aid recipients and others who have experienced our work first-hand. Forever Husky is so grateful to everyone who has taken the time to write about their own experiences. These reviews, community support and volunteers help us to continue our mission of rescuing abandoned and at-risk huskies, providing them with love and care, and finding them forever homes.
Reviews submitted to GreatNonprofits, such as these, drives them further in their efforts:
“I am a husky owner and husky lover. I foster with Forever Husky and they are just wonderful. They will take in any husky that needs saving and truly express gratitude in everyone who helps with the rescue and their previous adopters. They care about the huskies and Forever Husky is full of good-hearted people that put the needs of the dogs first. I would absolutely recommend adopting from them in the future; or getting involved with them in other ways.” – HuskyLove (Volunteer)
“We are honored to be named a 2022 Top-Rated Nonprofit again this year. We are proud of the hard work our team of fosters and volunteers put in every day. The support we get from the local community and those around us make us who we are today.” - Lance Laureys
“Forever Husky is a great example of a nonprofit making a real difference in their community,” said Perla Ni, CEO of GreatNonprofits, “Their award is well-deserved recognition not only of their work, but the tremendous support they receive, as shown by the many outstanding reviews they have received from people who have direct experience working with Forever Husky.”
About Forever Husky
In 2009, Lance Laureys founded Forever Husky rescue after seeing the countless number of animals that needed help while not just waiting at dog shelters, but at the rescues as well. The limitations of volunteer time and the struggle to generate enough financial support to provide basic care and medical attention to the animals were obstacles that had to be addressed each day. For every dog that was lucky enough to find a home there were two more waiting to take its place. He found himself thinking that there had to be a better way to support these animals. There had to be a way to save a dog’s life while still providing a quality of life that could be justified by more than the “better alive in a kennel than not alive at all” mentality. And so he set out to create just that. A rescue that would not only provide shelter, food and medical attention for the animals in need, but also a place where they could feel loved and cared for until they found their forever home. Lance's dedication and determination has turned what was once just a dream into reality, saving hundreds of lives in the process. Forever Husky rescue is proof that with passion and perseverance, anything is possible.
Reviews submitted to GreatNonprofits, such as these, drives them further in their efforts:
“I am a husky owner and husky lover. I foster with Forever Husky and they are just wonderful. They will take in any husky that needs saving and truly express gratitude in everyone who helps with the rescue and their previous adopters. They care about the huskies and Forever Husky is full of good-hearted people that put the needs of the dogs first. I would absolutely recommend adopting from them in the future; or getting involved with them in other ways.” – HuskyLove (Volunteer)
“We are honored to be named a 2022 Top-Rated Nonprofit again this year. We are proud of the hard work our team of fosters and volunteers put in every day. The support we get from the local community and those around us make us who we are today.” - Lance Laureys
“Forever Husky is a great example of a nonprofit making a real difference in their community,” said Perla Ni, CEO of GreatNonprofits, “Their award is well-deserved recognition not only of their work, but the tremendous support they receive, as shown by the many outstanding reviews they have received from people who have direct experience working with Forever Husky.”
About Forever Husky
In 2009, Lance Laureys founded Forever Husky rescue after seeing the countless number of animals that needed help while not just waiting at dog shelters, but at the rescues as well. The limitations of volunteer time and the struggle to generate enough financial support to provide basic care and medical attention to the animals were obstacles that had to be addressed each day. For every dog that was lucky enough to find a home there were two more waiting to take its place. He found himself thinking that there had to be a better way to support these animals. There had to be a way to save a dog’s life while still providing a quality of life that could be justified by more than the “better alive in a kennel than not alive at all” mentality. And so he set out to create just that. A rescue that would not only provide shelter, food and medical attention for the animals in need, but also a place where they could feel loved and cared for until they found their forever home. Lance's dedication and determination has turned what was once just a dream into reality, saving hundreds of lives in the process. Forever Husky rescue is proof that with passion and perseverance, anything is possible.
Contact
Forever Husky, Inc.Contact
Lance Laureys
815-893-9755
https://foreverhusky.org
Lance Laureys
815-893-9755
https://foreverhusky.org
Categories