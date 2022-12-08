Explore the Ways to Make Your QA Dream Team Come True Within a1qa’s Online Roundtable
The a1qa team is glad to announce the final ’22 virtual discussion on how to build the best QA team.
Lakewood, CO, December 08, 2022 --(PR.com)-- On December 8 at 5 PM GMT+3, a1qa experts will hold the last virtual roundtable of this year with the topic “QA dream team: how to turn a dream into a reality?”
Kate Bazyleva, Head of pre-sales at a1qa, and Darya Savich, QA consultant at a1qa, will be leading this event touching upon three aspects of creating a stellar team:
1. “An ideal profile of a good QA specialist” – What skills, knowledge, and abilities should a QA professional have to effectively perform and achieve established objectives?
2. “Peak capacity: how to unlock full potential?” – What is peak capacity, and how to achieve it? Does the common task become more difficult if QA specialists are working in different time zones or the team is multinational?
3. “Long-lasting synergy: team retention practices” – What are the ways of extending experts’ tenure in a company while maintaining a high level of productivity?
Kate Bazyleva shared her opinion: “A seasoned QA specialist with strong background and diverse skills is probably what you need to improve software quality. Imagine you’re happy to onboard 10 such experts. Does it mean that you already have a QA dream team to change the world?
"I’m inviting you to the a1qa online roundtable to figure this out together. And more, let’s explore what aspects businesses should consider to find and retain talented and truly passionate QA professionals.”
About a1qa
For almost 20 years, a1qa – a next-gen QA company – has been providing professional QA support for global companies, including the ones from the Fortune 500 List, helping them enhance software quality, boost CX, gain competitive advantage, and refine the brand image. a1qa’s quality management system is certified according to ISO 9001:2015.
Contact:
United Kingdom:
3d Floor, 5-8 Dysart Street, Moorgate House, London, EC2A 2BX
+44 208 816 7320
United States:
3900 S. Wadsworth Blvd. Suite 485 Lakewood, CO 80235
+1 720 207 5122
start@a1qa.com
Check out more information about a1qa on the website https://www.a1qa.com/.
