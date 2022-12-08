Benchmark International Facilitated the Transaction of Spatial Acuity, LLC and Bowman Consulting Groups Ltd.
Austin, TX, December 08, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Benchmark International successfully facilitated the sale of Spatial Acuity, LLC, to Bowman Consulting Groups Ltd., hereinafter referred to as Bowman. Spatial Acuity, LLC is headquartered in Austin, Texas. The company provides high-definition scanning, 3D modeling, and reality capture services for owners, developers, and operators of private and public infrastructure. Utilizing advanced geomatics equipment, Spatial Acuity delivers interactive, three-dimensional digital models, thrusting their clients to the forefront of the digital twin revolution.
Garett Owens, CEO of Spatial Acuity, LLC, commented, "Reality capture is an exciting field with unlimited growth potential. By partnering with Bowman, we can expand at a pace we otherwise would not have been able to achieve. Their culture and commitment to growth match precisely what we have been pursuing as a partner. Bowman embraces advanced technologies, and together, we will be an industry-leading player in the digital transformation of design, construction, and asset management within the built environment."
Bowman is headquartered in Reston, Virginia. Bowman is an engineering services firm delivering infrastructure solutions to customers who own, develop, and maintain the built environment. With over 1,700 employees and more than 65 offices throughout the United States, Bowman provides a variety of planning, engineering, construction management, commissioning, environmental consulting, geomatics, survey, land procurement, and other technical services to customers operating in a diverse set of regulated end markets.
Gary Bowman, CEO of Bowman commented, “The Spatial Acuity team has set themselves apart by capturing facility data with unmatched precision and delivering project results with a level of sophistication that is rare in the field. Garett and his team will both complement and extend our platform, resulting in enhanced efficiencies and substantial cross-selling opportunities. We are pleased to welcome the Spatial Acuity team to Bowman, and I especially look forward to Garett’s leadership of our continuing adoption and growth of advanced digital services.”
The Deal Associate, Brittney Easter, commented, “Working with the Spatial team was a great, collaborative experience. We are excited to see what new potential this acquisition brings to both our seller and our buyer. We wish everyone involved our best.”
About Benchmark International
Benchmark International’s global offices provide business owners in the middle market and lower middle market with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. To date, Benchmark International has handled engagements in excess of $6B across various industries worldwide. With decades of global M&A experience, Benchmark International’s deal teams, working from 12 offices across the world, have assisted hundreds of owners with achieving their personal objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses.
