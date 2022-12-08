Benchmark International Facilitated the Transaction of ProCon, LLC and Southwest Material Handling Inc.
Las Cruces, NM, December 08, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Benchmark International successfully facilitated the sale of ProCon LLC, from now on referred to as ProCon, to Southwest Material Handling Inc. ProCon, headquartered in Las Cruces, New Mexico, is an award-winning exclusive dealer of JCB construction equipment and a provider of value-added service and parts. ProCon operates in the western region of the US, including Colorado, Arizona, New Mexico, Texas, and Nevada.
Nic DiPaulo, the CEO and former owner, commented, "I am pleased to be a part of the Southwest family and am excited about what we can achieve together. With the support and resources of Southwest, we look forward to significantly enhancing our opportunities to serve our customers."
Southwest Material Handling Inc., headquartered in Mira Loma, California, has been a leading provider of premium material-handling equipment, construction equipment, warehouse solutions, power generation, rental equipment, and full spectrum parts and service solutions over 30 years. The addition of ProCon expands the company's reach into four fast-growing western markets, now operating in six states.
Kirt Little, CEO, and President of Southwest Material Handling Inc. commented, "As a leader in both the material handling and construction equipment industries in the western region, ProCon is an ideal fit for Southwest's growth strategy. In addition, proCon is an award-winning dealer known for providing great customer service, and we look forward to continuing that tradition."
The Deal Associate, Brittney Easter, commented, "It was a pleasure working with Nic, and we share the excitement that the ProCon team could find a home where they will continue to grow and expand. We wish their entire team the best of luck."
About Benchmark International
Benchmark International's global offices provide business owners in the middle market and lower middle market with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. To date, Benchmark International has handled engagements in excess of $6B across various industries worldwide. With decades of global M&A experience, Benchmark International's deal teams, working from 12 offices across the world, have assisted hundreds of owners with achieving their personal objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses.
Website: http://www.benchmarkcorporate.com
Blog: http://blog.benchmarkcorporate.com/
