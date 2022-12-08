Join Against Domestic Violence - JADV Annual 2022 Toy & Gift Drive Has Launched

JADV is proud to announce JADV’s Annual 2022 Toy and Gift Drive & Xmas Distribution. Join Against Domestic Violence (JADV) started as a grassroots organization in 2007 as Jemba’s Toy & Gift Drive evolving into a 501(c)(3) in 2016. The drive began November 17th culminating on December 17, 2022. One in four women and one in nine men experience severe intimate partner physical violence. This equates to more than 10 million women and men per year (National Coalition of Domestic Violence).