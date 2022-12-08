Join Against Domestic Violence - JADV Annual 2022 Toy & Gift Drive Has Launched
JADV is proud to announce JADV’s Annual 2022 Toy and Gift Drive & Xmas Distribution. Join Against Domestic Violence (JADV) started as a grassroots organization in 2007 as Jemba’s Toy & Gift Drive evolving into a 501(c)(3) in 2016. The drive began November 17th culminating on December 17, 2022. One in four women and one in nine men experience severe intimate partner physical violence. This equates to more than 10 million women and men per year (National Coalition of Domestic Violence).
Los Angeles, CA, December 08, 2022 --(PR.com)-- JADV, collects and distributes toys and gifts to domestic violence victims who have turned to shelters and other D.V. programs. Over the past 15 years JADV’s toy drive has benefited "The Jenesse Center," "The Project Peacemakers,” “Peace & Joy,” and several homeless families and 211. JADV has served the South Los Angeles community for 15 years. This year JADV’s Toy & Gift Drive will culminate with a Xmas JADV Shopping Boutique for D.V. Moms and their children.
Each year "JADV's Annual Toy and Gift Drive" gains popularity and serves more and more families. JADV also includes gifts that children are able to give to their moms, because giving provides joy in itself. As you celebrate with your family, take a moment to let these children know they're loved. JADV hopes you will share the joy this Holiday season and open your hearts. For many families , JADV is their ONLY source of gifts for the holidays. The smallest gift can mean the world to a Mon and children in need. JADV's Toy and Gift Drive began November 17, 2022 until December 16, 2022. So far, JADV has the following local businesses and organization’s support; Wagon Wheels Preschool, Nederlander Concerts, Baby2baby, Toys for and New story Church. Help bring a little joy to a family in need this holiday season! Donations are accepted
Contact
JADVContact
Colette Amin
(323) 536-2288
www.jemba.org
