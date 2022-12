Defense Strategies Institute Presents the 6th Annual Military Virtual Training & Simulation Summit

Orlando, FL, December 08, 2022 --( PR.com )-- This year’s summit will focus on efforts to leverage modeling & simulation and virtual training technologies to increase warfighter readiness, enhance lethality, and enforce battlefield cohesion across the services at all echelons, in all domains., highlighting this year’s theme “Ensuring Operational Readiness with Modernized Synthetic Training.”This educational forum will discuss how modeling, simulation, and virtual training technologies are supporting the DoD in its effort to improve Warfighter readiness and lethality for the future fight.The 2023 Military Virtual Training & Simulation Summit will feature senior-levelspeakers including:Karen Saunders, SES, Program Executive Officer, PEO Simulation, Training, and InstrumentationCOL Mark Madden, USA, Modeling & Simulation Training Technologies Branch Head, NATO Allied Command TransformationJohn Taylor, Deputy Program Manager, PM Training Systems, Marine Corps Systems CommandGrace Marie Bochenek, Ph.D., Director, UCF School of MS&TJude Tomasello, Program Manager for Medical Simulation and Training, DHACOL Kathleen Samsey, USA, MD, MPH, MC(FS), Director, Directorate of Simulation, U.S. Army Medical Center of ExcellenceKarim Abdel-Malek, PhD, Director, Iowa Technology Institute; Director, Virtual Soldier Research ProgramTopics to be covered at the Summit Include:- Leveraging M&S and Virtual Training Environments to Enhance Force Readiness and Capability- Facilitating Training Experiences that Foster Combat Readiness Across the DoD- Delivering Next Generation Training Simulations to Ensure Trained, Ready, and Lethal Soldiers- Utilizing Virtual Training and Simulations to Enable Continual Learning- Providing Training Systems for Naval Operations Across the Military Continuum of Conflict- Meeting the Full Range of USAF Operational Needs with Innovative M&S for Enhanced Training and Readiness- Enabling the Evolution of Marine Corps Modernization with an LVC All-Domain Combat Training EnvironmentIn order to allow for actionable discussion and dialogue amongst speaker and attendees, seating will be limited. Register now to reserve your seat. Active military and government and state personnel attend complimentary. Those interested in participating in the Summit can visit Defense Strategies Institute’s website at https://milsim.dsigroup.org/Anyone interested in learning more or sending questions contact Christopher Elliott at celliott@dsigroup.org