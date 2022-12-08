KW Bay Area Estates Proudly Welcomes Joe Han to the Executive Leadership Team as a Chief Growth Officer/Senior Vice President

Mentoring leader and growth trailblazer, Joe Han joins the leadership team of KW Bay Area Estates and KW Coastal Estates. Joe strives to bolster agents to achieve personal and professional growth. Proficient in leveraging the resources that KW offers its agents to grow their enterprises and profits, he offers insights to guide agents in increasing their productivity and acumen to build legacies, including expansion into multiple markets.