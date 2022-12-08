KW Bay Area Estates Proudly Welcomes Joe Han to the Executive Leadership Team as a Chief Growth Officer/Senior Vice President
Mentoring leader and growth trailblazer, Joe Han joins the leadership team of KW Bay Area Estates and KW Coastal Estates. Joe strives to bolster agents to achieve personal and professional growth. Proficient in leveraging the resources that KW offers its agents to grow their enterprises and profits, he offers insights to guide agents in increasing their productivity and acumen to build legacies, including expansion into multiple markets.
Los Gatos, CA, December 08, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Mentoring leader and growth trailblazer, Joe Han joins the leadership team of KW Bay Area Estates and KW Coastal Estates.
A 20-year real estate veteran, Joe has achieved success at every level throughout his career, including nationally recognized record-setting growth, sales and profits. He is impassioned about growth and believes it is the lifeline of every successful sales organization.
Experienced in securing and advising top-performing leaders, providing competitive intelligence and momentous business consultations, Joe strives to build KW Bay Area Estates and KW Coastal Estates influence by bolstering agents to achieve personal and professional growth. As a former owner of Keller Williams in Cupertino, Joe is proficient in leveraging the resources that KW offers its agents to grow their enterprises and profits. In addition, Joe offers insights and perspective from other national and international brokerage firms to guide agents in increasing their productivity and acumen to build legacies, including expansion into multiple markets.
“Initially, Joe’s primary goal will be the continued growth of the agent body with a focus on our Saratoga and Los Altos operations,” says President and Managing Broker Mark Von Kaenel. “We are confident that Joe will excel in our environment to help our agents not only navigate this unprecedented time in our industry, but expand their businesses.” Agents striving to make 2023 a pivotal year of acceleration, contact Joe Han for a consultation at 408.829.0779.
Background:
Keller Williams Bay Area Estates and Keller Williams Coastal Estates are independently owned and operated. Founded in 2013, KW Bay Area Estates has locations in Saratoga and Los Gatos, with more than 200 agents, and $2 billion in sales. KW Coastal Estates is located in Carmel, CA and serves the Monterey Peninsula area.
Joe Han is a real estate veteran who has achieved success at every level since 2003. He started his career at Keller Williams, where he moved from agent to Team Leader/Owner of KW in Cupertino. He led the office at Top 3 in growth/net recruiting in the region, and Top 20 in the nation for three consecutive years. He then moved on to become the Chief Growth Officer at Climb Real Estate in San Francisco and helped lead their expansion into multiple markets, achieving record growth, sales and profits. Most recently Joe was the National VP of Growth at eXp Realty where he successfully recruited top producing agents, teams and independent brokers, and was the National Director of Growth with Anywhere Real Estate (Realogy Brokerage Group), responsible for securing and advising top-performing leaders to recruit high producing teams and agents across the country.
A 20-year real estate veteran, Joe has achieved success at every level throughout his career, including nationally recognized record-setting growth, sales and profits. He is impassioned about growth and believes it is the lifeline of every successful sales organization.
Experienced in securing and advising top-performing leaders, providing competitive intelligence and momentous business consultations, Joe strives to build KW Bay Area Estates and KW Coastal Estates influence by bolstering agents to achieve personal and professional growth. As a former owner of Keller Williams in Cupertino, Joe is proficient in leveraging the resources that KW offers its agents to grow their enterprises and profits. In addition, Joe offers insights and perspective from other national and international brokerage firms to guide agents in increasing their productivity and acumen to build legacies, including expansion into multiple markets.
“Initially, Joe’s primary goal will be the continued growth of the agent body with a focus on our Saratoga and Los Altos operations,” says President and Managing Broker Mark Von Kaenel. “We are confident that Joe will excel in our environment to help our agents not only navigate this unprecedented time in our industry, but expand their businesses.” Agents striving to make 2023 a pivotal year of acceleration, contact Joe Han for a consultation at 408.829.0779.
Background:
Keller Williams Bay Area Estates and Keller Williams Coastal Estates are independently owned and operated. Founded in 2013, KW Bay Area Estates has locations in Saratoga and Los Gatos, with more than 200 agents, and $2 billion in sales. KW Coastal Estates is located in Carmel, CA and serves the Monterey Peninsula area.
Joe Han is a real estate veteran who has achieved success at every level since 2003. He started his career at Keller Williams, where he moved from agent to Team Leader/Owner of KW in Cupertino. He led the office at Top 3 in growth/net recruiting in the region, and Top 20 in the nation for three consecutive years. He then moved on to become the Chief Growth Officer at Climb Real Estate in San Francisco and helped lead their expansion into multiple markets, achieving record growth, sales and profits. Most recently Joe was the National VP of Growth at eXp Realty where he successfully recruited top producing agents, teams and independent brokers, and was the National Director of Growth with Anywhere Real Estate (Realogy Brokerage Group), responsible for securing and advising top-performing leaders to recruit high producing teams and agents across the country.
Contact
Keller Williams Bay Area EstatesContact
Carl Battiste
408-560-9000
kwbae.com
Carl Battiste
408-560-9000
kwbae.com
Categories