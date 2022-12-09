Future Electronics Begins Annual Food, Toy and Clothing Drive for Charity
Future Electronics kicked off their annual food, toy and clothing drive for charity at the company’s global headquarters in Montreal, Canada.
Pointe Claire, Quebec, Canada, December 09, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, kicked off the annual food, toy and clothing drive on Friday, December 2, 2022 at the company’s global headquarters in Montreal, Canada.
The collection is part of Future Electronics' annual Spirit of the Holidays campaign, a series of charitable activities to benefit those in need.
Employees are encouraged to donate non-perishable food items, new and gently used toys and clothing during the collection drive. On December 16, all the items that have been collected will be donated to the West Island Mission.
To learn more about the company’s community initiatives, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.
About Future Electronics
Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded by Robert Miller in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 170 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.
Media Contact:
Jamie Singerman
Corporate Vice President Worldwide
Future Electronics
www.FutureElectronics.com
514-694-7710
Fax: 514-693-6051
Jamie.Singerman@FutureElectronics.com
The collection is part of Future Electronics' annual Spirit of the Holidays campaign, a series of charitable activities to benefit those in need.
Employees are encouraged to donate non-perishable food items, new and gently used toys and clothing during the collection drive. On December 16, all the items that have been collected will be donated to the West Island Mission.
To learn more about the company’s community initiatives, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.
About Future Electronics
Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded by Robert Miller in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 170 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.
Media Contact:
Jamie Singerman
Corporate Vice President Worldwide
Future Electronics
www.FutureElectronics.com
514-694-7710
Fax: 514-693-6051
Jamie.Singerman@FutureElectronics.com
Contact
Future ElectronicsContact
Jamie Singerman
514-694-7710
https://www.futureelectronics.com/
237 Hymus Boulevard
Pointe Claire, Quebec, Canada, H9R 5C7
Jamie Singerman
514-694-7710
https://www.futureelectronics.com/
237 Hymus Boulevard
Pointe Claire, Quebec, Canada, H9R 5C7
Categories