InCord Awarded (WOSB) Women-Owned Small Business Certification
Colchester, CT, December 09, 2022 --(PR.com)-- InCord is honored to announce that InCord has been certified as a Women-Owned Small Business (WOSB) by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA). For InCord, this is a milestone and a transition from its founding years, recognizing Meredith Shay and Robin Ritz as sole owners of InCord, a woman-owned and operated manufacturing business entity, on a federal level.
Woman-Owned Small Business (WOSB) provides bidding opportunities for InCord for all state and federal jobs and in many instances, within private industry. In addition, the SBA-backed status will provide InCord an edge over a company that is not. The SBA plans to award at least 5% of all federal contracting dollars to women-owned small businesses yearly to support this goal.
“We’re excited to have achieved this certification,” says Shay. “It allows us to demonstrate our values and capabilities to more clients. We can connect with companies who share our commitment to diversity and inclusion.”
InCord is a safety net manufacturer located in Colchester, Connecticut. The company has a 27-year history of manufacturing unique netting systems for the material handling, construction, automotive, amusement, and sports industries. InCord has been honored with Connecticut’s best workplace awards since 2011.
As a uniquely run organization, InCord remains the best in its industry by adding extra value to everything they do. As the company has grown, so has the can-do culture of teamwork. Mentoring leadership and decentralized decision-making enable the company to operate efficiently, responsibly, and sustainably in a competitive world. To learn more about InCord and its diverse portfolio of custom safety solutions, visit us at www.incord.com.
About InCord
InCord manufactures custom safety netting solutions for a range of industries. Our woman-owned Colchester, CT manufacturing plant is an ISO-9001 certified facility, housing a team ready to design and fabricate a unique netting solution to fit your needs. InCord was founded in 1995 and has been a Connecticut Top Workplace for the last twelve years.
Woman-Owned Small Business (WOSB) provides bidding opportunities for InCord for all state and federal jobs and in many instances, within private industry. In addition, the SBA-backed status will provide InCord an edge over a company that is not. The SBA plans to award at least 5% of all federal contracting dollars to women-owned small businesses yearly to support this goal.
“We’re excited to have achieved this certification,” says Shay. “It allows us to demonstrate our values and capabilities to more clients. We can connect with companies who share our commitment to diversity and inclusion.”
InCord is a safety net manufacturer located in Colchester, Connecticut. The company has a 27-year history of manufacturing unique netting systems for the material handling, construction, automotive, amusement, and sports industries. InCord has been honored with Connecticut’s best workplace awards since 2011.
As a uniquely run organization, InCord remains the best in its industry by adding extra value to everything they do. As the company has grown, so has the can-do culture of teamwork. Mentoring leadership and decentralized decision-making enable the company to operate efficiently, responsibly, and sustainably in a competitive world. To learn more about InCord and its diverse portfolio of custom safety solutions, visit us at www.incord.com.
About InCord
InCord manufactures custom safety netting solutions for a range of industries. Our woman-owned Colchester, CT manufacturing plant is an ISO-9001 certified facility, housing a team ready to design and fabricate a unique netting solution to fit your needs. InCord was founded in 1995 and has been a Connecticut Top Workplace for the last twelve years.
Contact
InCordContact
Tammy Raymond
860-531-1081
incord.com
Tammy Raymond
860-531-1081
incord.com
Categories