Appliance Repair Company in Lebanon, NJ Announces Launch of New Website
Appliance Command LLC, a trusted appliance repair service based in Lebanon, NJ, is announcing a new partnership with Albany-based marketing company Prospect Genius.
Lebanon, NJ, December 10, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Today, popular appliance repair service Appliance Command LLC has announced a new marketing partnership with Prospect Genius, an Albany-based online marketing company. The partnership includes the launch of a new website created by Prospect Genius to help Appliance Command LLC reach a larger audience and provide a more comprehensive online presence.
“We’re thrilled to be partnering with Appliance Command LLC to help them reach a larger audience and get their name out there,” said Matt Gallo, senior marketing representative at Prospect Genius. “Our team has created a website that’s modern, professional, and optimized for search engines, so customers can easily find the services they need.”
The website features a detailed overview of the services offered by Appliance Command LLC, including a full list of appliance repairs they specialize in. Customers can also read up on the company’s experience and certifications, as well as view customer testimonials. This new website is also designed to be responsive, meaning that the layout will shift to provide users with an optimal viewing experience no matter if they are viewing the site on a mobile phone or a traditional desktop computer.
Appliance Command LLC is a trusted appliance repair service based in Lebanon, NJ. They are proud to service a wide range of Lebanon's surrounding areas including Annandale, Morristown, Princeton and Allentown, PA. Their team of experienced professionals provides fast, reliable, and affordable repair services for all types of appliances. Appliance Command LLC is committed to providing quality service and knowledge to its customers. For more information, visit their new website at www.appliancecommandllc.com.
