Sky Ridge Medical Center Earns 56 Awards from Healthgrades
Sky Ridge Medical Center has earned 56 different awards from Healthgrades, the leading resource that connects consumers, physicians and health systems.
Lone Tree, CO, December 10, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Sky Ridge Medical Center has earned 56 different awards from Healthgrades, the leading resource that connects consumers, physicians and health systems. Every year, Healthgrades evaluates hospital performance at nearly 4,500 hospitals nationwide for 31 of the most common inpatient procedures and conditions. Among the awards presented to Sky Ridge are:
· Surgical Care Excellence Award
· Orthopedic Surgery Excellence Award
· 5 Star Recipient for Back Surgery
· One of America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Critical Care
· One of America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Stroke Care
· One of America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Orthopedic Care
· Among the Top 5% in the nation for Cardiology Services
· Among the Top 5% on the nation for GI services
· Among the Top 5% in the nation for Neurosciences
“We are proud and honored to be recognized by this respected source, highlighting the extraordinary care provided by our hospital teams and providers,” said Kirk McCarty, Sky Ridge CEO. “Our number one goal is to provide our patients and their families with high-quality, safe care that delivers the best outcomes possible.”
“Consumers can feel confident in these recognitions for the hospital’s commitment to quality care and exceptional outcomes. The recognition helps provide peace of mind when selecting a place for care,” said Brad Bowman, MD, Chief Medical Officer and Head of Data Science at Healthgrades.
For its analysis, Healthgrades evaluated approximately 45 million Medicare inpatient records for nearly 4,500 short-term acute care hospitals nationwide to assess hospital performance in 31 common conditions and procedures and evaluated outcomes in appendectomy and bariatric surgery using all-payer data provided by 16 states. Healthgrades recognizes a hospital’s quality achievements for cohort-specific performance, specialty area performance, and overall clinical quality. Individual procedure or condition cohorts are designated as 5-star (statistically significantly better than expected), 3-star (not statistically different from expected), and 1-star (statistically significantly worse than expected).
Sky Ridge Medical Center, the first hospital to open in Douglas County in 2003, is a Level II Trauma Center and an acute care hospital with 284 licensed beds. A member of the HealthONE network, Sky Ridge is a destination hospital with a reputation for clinical excellence and world-class service offering compassionate care through patient-centered programs such as its International Center for Hip Preservation, comprehensive Cancer Center, stoke center of excellence, an award-winning Birth Place and a state-of-the-art Spine and Total Joint Center and dedicated Robotics Center. HCA Healthcare’s Continental Division, which includes HealthONE and Sky Ridge, was named the #1 large hospital system in the United States by IBM Watson Health as part of the 15 Top Health Systems recognition process.
