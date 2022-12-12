Attorney Andrea Van Iten Joins Orr & Reno
Concord, NH, December 12, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Orr & Reno welcomes trusts and estates attorney Andrea Van Iten to the law firm. A graduate of Roger Williams University School of Law, Andrea focuses her practice in the areas of estate planning, and estate (probate) and trust administration. Prior to joining the firm, Andrea practiced in the areas of estate planning, estate (probate) and trust administration, and small business formation at a well-established New Hampshire law firm.
“Andrea’s hiring fulfills an important aspect of our strategic objective of enhancing and ensuring a legacy with our estate planning capabilities. We are so pleased to get someone of her experience level and skills, and we know our clients will enjoy working with her,” says Orr & Reno President Peter Burger.
About Orr & Reno
The trusted attorneys at Orr & Reno have been bringing sound judgment and a practical approach to New England’s legal challenges for over 75 years. One of New Hampshire's most respected law firms, Orr & Reno is a full-service commercial law firm serving clients in business, education, energy, health care, insurance, media, real estate, religious and nonprofit organizations, telecommunications and more. Founded in 1946, Orr & Reno is headquartered in Concord, NH. To learn more, visit www.orr-reno.com
“Andrea’s hiring fulfills an important aspect of our strategic objective of enhancing and ensuring a legacy with our estate planning capabilities. We are so pleased to get someone of her experience level and skills, and we know our clients will enjoy working with her,” says Orr & Reno President Peter Burger.
About Orr & Reno
The trusted attorneys at Orr & Reno have been bringing sound judgment and a practical approach to New England’s legal challenges for over 75 years. One of New Hampshire's most respected law firms, Orr & Reno is a full-service commercial law firm serving clients in business, education, energy, health care, insurance, media, real estate, religious and nonprofit organizations, telecommunications and more. Founded in 1946, Orr & Reno is headquartered in Concord, NH. To learn more, visit www.orr-reno.com
Contact
Orr & RenoContact
Mike DeBlasi
(603) 566-9399
orr-reno.com
Mike DeBlasi
(603) 566-9399
orr-reno.com
Categories