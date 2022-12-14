Capitaland Investment’s Global Sustainability Leadership Recognised on Dow Jones Sustainability Indices in 2022
CapitaLand’s 11th consecutive year on the World Index and 14th straight year on the Asia Pacific Index demonstrate its consistently strong sustainability performance.
Singapore, Singapore, December 14, 2022 --(PR.com)-- CapitaLand Investment Limited (CLI) has once again been listed as a constituent on the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI World) and Dow Jones Sustainability Asia Pacific Index (DJSI Asia Pacific) in 2022. This is CapitaLand’s 11th year on DJSI World, and 14th on DJSI Asia Pacific. CLI is the only real estate company in Singapore to be listed on DJSI World in 2022. CapitaLand is also the first and longest standing real estate company in Singapore to be listed on DJSI Asia Pacific. The DJSI World and DJSI Asia Pacific comprise the top 10% and top 20% of the world’s largest companies respectively based on long-term economic, environmental and social criteria.
Mr Vinamra Srivastava, CLI’s Chief Sustainability Officer, said: “CLI’s continuous inclusion in DJSI demonstrates our consistently strong environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance over the years, fostering trust amongst stakeholders as interest in ESG grows. This recognition validates CLI’s efforts in decarbonising our business as we integrate sustainability into every stage of the real estate life cycle. CLI’s inclusion in prestigious indices such as DJSI and GRESB enables us to quantify the value of our ESG impact through the interest rate savings from our sustainability-linked loans linked to these indices as part of our sustainable financing strategy. We will also continue to accelerate the adoption of innovative climate technologies and renewable energy solutions to achieve Net Zero by 2050 and our ambitious 2030 Sustainability Master Plan targets.”
In October 2022, CLI and its listed real estate investment trusts (REITs) and business trusts also obtained interest rate savings from their existing sustainability-linked loans based on their outstanding GRESB achievements. These savings are channelled to fund decarbonisation initiatives and innovations, accelerating the transition to a greener future. To date, CLI and its listed REITs and business trusts have partnered with 17 financial institutions to secure a total of S$11.6 billion in sustainable finance comprising sustainability-linked loans and bonds, green loans, green bonds and perpetual securities.
CLI’s inclusion on DJSI follows CLI’s recent recognition on the inaugural Steward Leadership 25 (SL25), an annual listing of initiatives from 25 organisations in Asia Pacific that create sustainable economic value for the environment and society beyond profit-making.
Continually recognised as a global sustainability leader by international indices
In addition to DJSI, CapitaLand has received numerous other recognitions for its sustainability leadership:
· GRESB
- Retained highest 5-star rating and awarded an ‘A’ for public disclosure.
- First real estate company in Singapore to be consistently ranked among the top 20% since 2011.
· Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World
- Included on the index 10 times since 2012.
· Global Sustainability Yearbook
- Included on the index 13 times.
- First and longest standing company in Singapore to be listed on the index.
· Carbon Clean 200
- Included on the index for four consecutive years.
· MSCI ESG Leaders Index
- Listed on the index for nine consecutive years since 2014.
· FTSE4Good Index Series
- Recognised for nine consecutive years since 2014.
Find out more about CapitaLand’s sustainability initiatives at https://www.capitaland.com/en/about-capitaland/sustainability.html
Mr Vinamra Srivastava, CLI’s Chief Sustainability Officer, said: “CLI’s continuous inclusion in DJSI demonstrates our consistently strong environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance over the years, fostering trust amongst stakeholders as interest in ESG grows. This recognition validates CLI’s efforts in decarbonising our business as we integrate sustainability into every stage of the real estate life cycle. CLI’s inclusion in prestigious indices such as DJSI and GRESB enables us to quantify the value of our ESG impact through the interest rate savings from our sustainability-linked loans linked to these indices as part of our sustainable financing strategy. We will also continue to accelerate the adoption of innovative climate technologies and renewable energy solutions to achieve Net Zero by 2050 and our ambitious 2030 Sustainability Master Plan targets.”
In October 2022, CLI and its listed real estate investment trusts (REITs) and business trusts also obtained interest rate savings from their existing sustainability-linked loans based on their outstanding GRESB achievements. These savings are channelled to fund decarbonisation initiatives and innovations, accelerating the transition to a greener future. To date, CLI and its listed REITs and business trusts have partnered with 17 financial institutions to secure a total of S$11.6 billion in sustainable finance comprising sustainability-linked loans and bonds, green loans, green bonds and perpetual securities.
CLI’s inclusion on DJSI follows CLI’s recent recognition on the inaugural Steward Leadership 25 (SL25), an annual listing of initiatives from 25 organisations in Asia Pacific that create sustainable economic value for the environment and society beyond profit-making.
Continually recognised as a global sustainability leader by international indices
In addition to DJSI, CapitaLand has received numerous other recognitions for its sustainability leadership:
· GRESB
- Retained highest 5-star rating and awarded an ‘A’ for public disclosure.
- First real estate company in Singapore to be consistently ranked among the top 20% since 2011.
· Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World
- Included on the index 10 times since 2012.
· Global Sustainability Yearbook
- Included on the index 13 times.
- First and longest standing company in Singapore to be listed on the index.
· Carbon Clean 200
- Included on the index for four consecutive years.
· MSCI ESG Leaders Index
- Listed on the index for nine consecutive years since 2014.
· FTSE4Good Index Series
- Recognised for nine consecutive years since 2014.
Find out more about CapitaLand’s sustainability initiatives at https://www.capitaland.com/en/about-capitaland/sustainability.html
Contact
CapitaLand Investment LimitedContact
Olivia Lim
+6567133093
www.capitaland.com
Olivia Lim
+6567133093
www.capitaland.com
Categories