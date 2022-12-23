"SheDisrupts Indonesia" Venture Competition, Mentorship, and Pre-Acceleration Programme for Women Entrepreneurs in Indonesia Takes Off
Jakarta, Indonesia, December 23, 2022 --(PR.com)-- SheDisrupts Indonesia, the pioneering support program dedicated to women entrepreneurs, returns for a second cohort.
The future of entrepreneurship in Southeast Asia is digital, impactful, and powered by women, as much as men. Challenging gender norms with this vision, and after successful inaugural cohorts in Indonesia, Vietnam, and the Philippines, SheDisrupts returns to Indonesia for a second cohort of its groundbreaking support program for women-led startups.
Applications to SheDisrupts Indonesia 2023 are now open at shedisrupts.org.
Women Entrepreneurs Face Greater Barriers
Women founders face greater barriers compared to men to launch and grow their startups. Among others, women typically struggle with gender biases, time and mobility restrictions due to traditional family roles and skill deficits, as well as less access to senior business networks. Those who are able to overcome these hurdles must then contend with a stark lack of funding and appropriate support for their fledgling businesses. Women-led startups receive only a tiny fraction of the venture capital funding available, and typically less than 1 in 5 participants in accelerators and incubators are women, with most programs not catering to their particular needs. As one of the largest programs in Indonesia dedicated to supporting women-led startups, SheDisrupts addresses these gaps.
“With less than 5% of venture capital funding in Southeast Asia going to women-led startups, and as one of the most active impact investors in Indonesia, Moonshot Ventures is focused on addressing this issue and supporting Indonesian women founders.
“SheDisrupts is unique in being designed around the distinctive needs of women entrepreneurs, in bringing together the best features of top global startup programs, and in representing such a broad coalition of cross-sector partners working together to support Indonesia’s emerging women leaders and changemakers,” commented Tom Schmittzehe, Managing Partner at Moonshot Ventures.
Program Partners from Across Sectors
The program is made possible by a partnership of organizations across the public, private, and nonprofit sectors, who share a commitment to promoting women entrepreneurs. Spearheaded by Creatella Impact and Moonshot Ventures, two regional impact investors, SheDisrupts Indonesia 2023 is supported by global and regional champions of gender equality and women’s empowerment including the UNDP, UN Women, and the Sasakawa Peace Foundation. These are joined by leading investors and tech corporations from around the world, including Techstars, AWS, Stripe, Hubspot, Google, and Oracle - as well as major regional players like Monk’s Hill Ventures and Xendit.
“SheDisrupts is deeply collaborative, integrating inputs from a number of partner organizations who offer their expertise and resources to the participating teams. The model has been tested and liked by startups in Indonesia as well as other countries. We consistently incorporate feedback, refine our offer with innovative elements to be the partner of choice for the women led social impact startups in their acceleration journey,” remarked Karen Vardanyan, Co-Executive Director at Creatella Impact.
A Program Specifically Designed For Women Founders
“Here at The Sasakawa Peace Foundation, we believe in promoting women’s empowerment through entrepreneurship and gender-lense investment, as investing in women creates multiplier effects and unlock the untapped resources, joining the force to make the world a better place. Therefore, through SheDisrupts Indonesia, we hope to support more women-led businesses to thrive and create more sustainable impact for the society,” stated Ayaka Matsuno, Director of Gender Investment and Innovation Program at The Sasakawa Peace Foundation.
"We need a game changer in order to reach gender equality and to empower women, disruptive technology and innovation fits the bill," said Dwi Faiz, Head of Programmes, UN Women Indonesia. "Through our Together Digital Programme, UN Women is excited to support this competition that provides opportunities to innovative women-led start-ups to find new solutions to existing challenges and enhance sustainable and profitable business models to empower women.”
“It’s essential that more women entrepreneurs are encouraged and supported at the beginning of their startup journeys, and introduced to potential future investors - it’s at this very early stage that women founders can benefit the most,” affirmed Susli Lie, Partner at venture capital firm Monk’s Hill Ventures. “When I was a startup founder, there were no tailored programs for women entrepreneurs in Indonesia. Today, as a VC investor, I am even more convinced of the need to support and encourage more women founders to pursue their entrepreneurial journey.”
How to Apply
Applications to SheDisrupts Indonesia 2023 are now open until January 15, 2023. The program will run from 30 January, 2023 to 24 March, 2023 - and teams can learn more and apply at shedisrupts.org.
Women entrepreneurs are encouraged to apply from rural provinces and cities beyond Jakarta, as well as from minority groups.
The future of entrepreneurship in Southeast Asia is digital, impactful, and powered by women, as much as men. Challenging gender norms with this vision, and after successful inaugural cohorts in Indonesia, Vietnam, and the Philippines, SheDisrupts returns to Indonesia for a second cohort of its groundbreaking support program for women-led startups.
Applications to SheDisrupts Indonesia 2023 are now open at shedisrupts.org.
Women Entrepreneurs Face Greater Barriers
Women founders face greater barriers compared to men to launch and grow their startups. Among others, women typically struggle with gender biases, time and mobility restrictions due to traditional family roles and skill deficits, as well as less access to senior business networks. Those who are able to overcome these hurdles must then contend with a stark lack of funding and appropriate support for their fledgling businesses. Women-led startups receive only a tiny fraction of the venture capital funding available, and typically less than 1 in 5 participants in accelerators and incubators are women, with most programs not catering to their particular needs. As one of the largest programs in Indonesia dedicated to supporting women-led startups, SheDisrupts addresses these gaps.
“With less than 5% of venture capital funding in Southeast Asia going to women-led startups, and as one of the most active impact investors in Indonesia, Moonshot Ventures is focused on addressing this issue and supporting Indonesian women founders.
“SheDisrupts is unique in being designed around the distinctive needs of women entrepreneurs, in bringing together the best features of top global startup programs, and in representing such a broad coalition of cross-sector partners working together to support Indonesia’s emerging women leaders and changemakers,” commented Tom Schmittzehe, Managing Partner at Moonshot Ventures.
Program Partners from Across Sectors
The program is made possible by a partnership of organizations across the public, private, and nonprofit sectors, who share a commitment to promoting women entrepreneurs. Spearheaded by Creatella Impact and Moonshot Ventures, two regional impact investors, SheDisrupts Indonesia 2023 is supported by global and regional champions of gender equality and women’s empowerment including the UNDP, UN Women, and the Sasakawa Peace Foundation. These are joined by leading investors and tech corporations from around the world, including Techstars, AWS, Stripe, Hubspot, Google, and Oracle - as well as major regional players like Monk’s Hill Ventures and Xendit.
“SheDisrupts is deeply collaborative, integrating inputs from a number of partner organizations who offer their expertise and resources to the participating teams. The model has been tested and liked by startups in Indonesia as well as other countries. We consistently incorporate feedback, refine our offer with innovative elements to be the partner of choice for the women led social impact startups in their acceleration journey,” remarked Karen Vardanyan, Co-Executive Director at Creatella Impact.
A Program Specifically Designed For Women Founders
“Here at The Sasakawa Peace Foundation, we believe in promoting women’s empowerment through entrepreneurship and gender-lense investment, as investing in women creates multiplier effects and unlock the untapped resources, joining the force to make the world a better place. Therefore, through SheDisrupts Indonesia, we hope to support more women-led businesses to thrive and create more sustainable impact for the society,” stated Ayaka Matsuno, Director of Gender Investment and Innovation Program at The Sasakawa Peace Foundation.
"We need a game changer in order to reach gender equality and to empower women, disruptive technology and innovation fits the bill," said Dwi Faiz, Head of Programmes, UN Women Indonesia. "Through our Together Digital Programme, UN Women is excited to support this competition that provides opportunities to innovative women-led start-ups to find new solutions to existing challenges and enhance sustainable and profitable business models to empower women.”
“It’s essential that more women entrepreneurs are encouraged and supported at the beginning of their startup journeys, and introduced to potential future investors - it’s at this very early stage that women founders can benefit the most,” affirmed Susli Lie, Partner at venture capital firm Monk’s Hill Ventures. “When I was a startup founder, there were no tailored programs for women entrepreneurs in Indonesia. Today, as a VC investor, I am even more convinced of the need to support and encourage more women founders to pursue their entrepreneurial journey.”
How to Apply
Applications to SheDisrupts Indonesia 2023 are now open until January 15, 2023. The program will run from 30 January, 2023 to 24 March, 2023 - and teams can learn more and apply at shedisrupts.org.
Women entrepreneurs are encouraged to apply from rural provinces and cities beyond Jakarta, as well as from minority groups.
Contact
Creatella ImpactContact
Andrea Jelicic
+381658506535
creatella.org
Andrea Jelicic
+381658506535
creatella.org
Categories