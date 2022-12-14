GUSH Living Premiers New Podcast "Women Rewriting The Rules"
Launching today, "Women Rewriting The Rules," will provide weekly commentary and practical advice on some of today's most pressing topics.
Santa Monica, CA, December 14, 2022 --(PR.com)-- GUSH Living, a new lifestyle platform for modern single women of color, today released its inaugural podcast, called "Women Rewriting The Rules," where the co-hosts Sumi Krishnan and Ashley Baxter reveal how they navigate the nuances of success as women of color and their advice on finding more joy in daily pursuits.
The first season features topics related to the current holiday season and how listeners can reclaim their time and happiness amidst the busyness of seasonal stress. "Learning how to create healthy boundaries during the holidays has made my life so much easier. My relationship with my mom got 100x stronger after I used this specific technique to improve our communication," said co-host Ashley Baxter, speaking of the changes she’s made while fully embracing her life as a single-person household.
Topics in Season One of "Women Rewriting The Rules" include: gift giving, setting healthy boundaries, how to communicate with family, managing family traditions, creating deeper connections, how to access gratitude and more.
In an upcoming episode, co-host Sumi Krishnan shares her tips for resetting big life goals at the end of the year: "There are so many things you can focus on. But I’ve found that instead of overwhelming yourself, you can focus on 4 simple categories and be ready to start the New Year off right."
The podcast is hosted by well-educated business-women, and friends, Ashley Baxter & Sumi Krishnan. Ashley is a consultant to Fortune 500 brands and adjunct professor and curriculum creator at the University of Southern California. Sumi is a Harvard graduate and female founder with a successful exit from her multi-million dollar DC consulting firm.
"Women Rewriting The Rules" will have new episodes that are released every week. The podcast is available to listen on gushliving.com, Spotify, Apple Podcasts and other major podcast platforms.
About GUSH Living
GUSH Living is a lifestyle brand for single women of color who are ready to enjoy life in the present. We provide the tools and resources you need to rise together, erase societal standards, and love your life exactly as it is now.
The first season features topics related to the current holiday season and how listeners can reclaim their time and happiness amidst the busyness of seasonal stress. "Learning how to create healthy boundaries during the holidays has made my life so much easier. My relationship with my mom got 100x stronger after I used this specific technique to improve our communication," said co-host Ashley Baxter, speaking of the changes she’s made while fully embracing her life as a single-person household.
Topics in Season One of "Women Rewriting The Rules" include: gift giving, setting healthy boundaries, how to communicate with family, managing family traditions, creating deeper connections, how to access gratitude and more.
In an upcoming episode, co-host Sumi Krishnan shares her tips for resetting big life goals at the end of the year: "There are so many things you can focus on. But I’ve found that instead of overwhelming yourself, you can focus on 4 simple categories and be ready to start the New Year off right."
The podcast is hosted by well-educated business-women, and friends, Ashley Baxter & Sumi Krishnan. Ashley is a consultant to Fortune 500 brands and adjunct professor and curriculum creator at the University of Southern California. Sumi is a Harvard graduate and female founder with a successful exit from her multi-million dollar DC consulting firm.
"Women Rewriting The Rules" will have new episodes that are released every week. The podcast is available to listen on gushliving.com, Spotify, Apple Podcasts and other major podcast platforms.
About GUSH Living
GUSH Living is a lifestyle brand for single women of color who are ready to enjoy life in the present. We provide the tools and resources you need to rise together, erase societal standards, and love your life exactly as it is now.
Contact
GUSH LivingContact
Rikki Rodgers
424-235-8398
gushliving.com
Rikki Rodgers
424-235-8398
gushliving.com
Categories