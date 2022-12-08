Terence Crawford and Cris Cyborg Smash Nebraska Boxing Attendance Record with Tickets Sold
Terence Crawford returned home to Omaha, Nebraska to face David Avanesyan in the main event with Cris Cyborg fighting Gabby Holloway in the Co- Main Event. With 14,360 tickets sold, the event becomes the state of Nebraska's highest attended fight.
Las Vegas, NV, December 08, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Terence Crawford and Cris Cyborg both put on a display for the fans Saturday night as they entertained a sold out house inside the CHI Health center as Crawford, the #1 Pound for Pound boxer in the sport, scored a 6th round KO over his challenger David Avanesyan, while Cris Cyborg improved to 2-0 as a Professional boxer with a dominate performance over Gabby Holloway, a veteran boxer who made her professional debut in 2016.
The event which was promoted by BLK Prime was featured on PPV with DISH, IN Demand, and Direct TV in addition to the BLK Prime streaming service sold 120,000 Global PPV buys making it Crawford's 3rd highest PPV event behind fights featuring boxing Stars Amir Khan and Shawn Porter which were promoted by Top Rank on ESPN +.
With strong tickets sales and respectable PPV numbers, fans are again expecting Terence Crawford and Errol Spence to attempt to come to terms for the highly anticipated clash. For Cyborg, who made her debut in Sept. in front of a home crowd of over 10,000 fans in Curitiba, Brazil, the outing introduced her to the American boxing audience for the first time.
