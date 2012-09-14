PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

National Institute for Fitness and Sport to Host 6th Annual Non-Sanctioned Powerlifting Competition The National Institute for Fitness and Sport (NIFS) will be hosting its 6th annual, non-sanctioned, Powerlifting Competition on Saturday, November 9, 2019. The competition will be comprised of 3 different lifts including Squat, Bench and Dead Lift. Competition begins promptly at 9:00 a.m. and is limited... - October 12, 2019 - NIFS

Celebrity Boxing #70 VH1 Mob Wives "Nat D" Natalia DiDonata vs Dining Divas "Spicy Diva" Christine Curran Celebrity Boxing is coming to South Florida. Press Conference Oct. 15. Fight #70 is scheduled for November 16, 2019. Both events are at Ocean Manor Resorts Ft Lauderdale at 7pm. There will be 7 undercard fights with the main event being Nat D vs Christine Curran. Celebrity referee, Ciro Dapagio. Celebrity announcer, Brian Breach. Celebrity fighter, Brian Werner vocalist from Vital Remains. Sponsorships also available. Tix available at www.WEBTIX.net. Live streamed at www.FITE.tv - October 08, 2019 - Ft Liquordale Entertainment

Kickboxing Has Gone High Tech, Knockout Fitness is 100% Impact Wrapped Lake Mary kickboxing gym, Knockout Fitness, is excited to announce it’s exclusive partnership in Central Florida with Impact Wrap, a fully interactive, state-of-the-art platform designed to motivate members by “gamifying” heavy bag striking during kickboxing. Only at Knockout Fitness... - May 24, 2019 - Knockout Fitness

Falcao-Mendez Cancelled The middleweight contest between WBC #8 Yamaguchi Falcao and California’s Paul Mendez was cancelled by the Oneida Indian Nation Athletic Commission due to an undisclosed issue with Mendez’ pre-fight medicals. - March 10, 2019 - Fire Fist Boxing Promotions

Yamaguchi Falcao to Face Paul Mendez March 9 on DAZN Unbeaten and WBC #8 rated middleweight Yamaguchi Falcao will meet IBA champion Paul Mendez in a ten round contest Saturday, March 9 at the Turning Stone Casino in Verona, NY. - March 01, 2019 - Fire Fist Boxing Promotions

VIVE Network Chooses Tulix for UHD HDR Delivery Tulix has today announced a deal with VIVE Network that will see Tulix distribute VIVE’s live sports events in UHD HDR across multiple platforms. As part of the deal, Tulix has designed and implemented a complete OTT streaming workflow for VIVE, including a suite of applications that are available... - February 19, 2019 - Tulix Systems

Fire Fist’s Coyle, Silva and Reyes Jr. Return to Action at the Coliseum on February 16 During St. Pete Fight Fest Connor “The Kid” Coyle, Willian “Babyface” Silva and Mark Reyes Jr. will return to the ring on Saturday, February 16. The event is co-promoted by Roy Jones Jr. Boxing Promotions and Rite Hook Promotions and will take place in St. Pete Coliseum. The action will be live-streamed... - January 19, 2019 - Fire Fist Boxing Promotions

Agbeko Tops Vera in Murfreesboro, TN Super middleweight rising star Sena “African Assassin” Agbeko scored a career best victory when he topped longtime contender Brian Vera, 26-14 (16 KO’s) Saturday, December 8th. The TriStar Boxing promoted event was Murfreesboro, TN’s first pro boxing card in more than 20 years... - December 13, 2018 - Tri Star Boxing

Perrella Reflects on Vegas Training Experience; Links Up with Jesse Reid Welterweight contender Bryant “Goodfella” Perrella recently returned from a two week training camp in Las Vegas, NV. - November 21, 2018 - Bryant Perrella

Reyes Stops Garces; Silva Batters Forero at "Night of Champions" in St. Petersburg Welterweight, Mark Reyes Jr. captured the ABF Continental Americas title with a third round stoppage of Mexico’s Juan Garces Saturday, October 6. “Night of Champions” was promoted by Fire Fist Boxing Promotions and the 11 bout card took place in front of a standing room only crowd... - October 13, 2018 - Fire Fist Boxing Promotions

5Picture Films Asks Can a Book Create a Pension & Health Fund 5Picture Films intends to create a pension and health fund for professional boxing by raising start-up capital through book sales, and a feature documentary addressing the lack of a pension and health plan in the sport. - September 14, 2018 - 5Picture Films

Silva-Forero Tops “Night of Champions” October 6 in St. Petersburg, FL Lightweight William “Babyface” Silva returns to the ring Saturday, October 6 when he meets hard-hitting Jose Forero in a ten round contest headlining Fire Fist Boxing Promotions' "Night of Champions" at the St. Petersburg Coliseum in St. Petersburg, FL. Tickets are on sale by going... - August 30, 2018 - Fire Fist Boxing Promotions

Mobile Sport Game Boxing Star Surpasses 6 Million Downloads Publisher and mobile game developer FourThirtyThree Inc. (4:33) announced that its mobile sports game Boxing Star has surpassed six million downloads within two months. The mobile version of the massively popular mobile game first released on the App Store and Google Play internationally on July 23. Reaching... - August 28, 2018 - Four Thirty Three Inc.

Dedicated Perrella Ready for Biggest Challenge of His Career To say that welterweight Bryant “Goodfella” Perrella lives, eats and breathes boxing wouldn’t be an understatement. The 29-year-old Fort Myers native trains year round, doesn’t drink or smoke and keeps a strict diet. When he’s not feverishly pounding away at the heavy bag,... - July 27, 2018 - Bryant Perrella

Silva Confident Ahead of Saturday Bout with Lopez When lightweight William “Baby Face” Silva arrived in New Orleans yesterday afternoon, he stepped off the plane and raised both hands in the air. Every time a plane lands in New Orleans, happy travelers throw their hands up in a pre-celebratory fashion of what’s to come during their... - July 14, 2018 - Fire Fist Boxing Promotions

Mobile Sports Game Boxing Star Punching Out Globally Today Publisher and mobile game developer Four Thirty Three Inc. (4:33) announced that its upcoming mobile sports game Boxing Star is now available on iOS and Android devices. Boxing Star features an immersive Story Mode in which players fight through challengers with unique fighting skills. Pitted in a boxing... - July 13, 2018 - Four Thirty Three

Tri-Star Boxing Returns July 28 in Nashville, TN Flyweight Edwin Reyes looks to capture his first belt when he faces Jesus Soler for the UBF All-Americas 112 pound championship Saturday, July 28 at Limelight in Nashville, TN. - July 12, 2018 - Tri Star Boxing

Mobile Sports Game, Boxing Star; 1 Million Pre-Registered Players Already Publisher and mobile game developer Four Thirty Three Inc. (4:33) announced that its upcoming mobile sports game Boxing Star, has reached over 1 million pre-registered players. Pre-registration has been opened in US, UK, Japan, Hong Kong and 136 countries around the world. Eager players who pre-register... - July 06, 2018 - Four Thirty Three

Satoshi Ishi Signs Exclusive 2 Year Contract to Fight for Final Fight Championship in Las Vegas Satoshi Ishii is back. The olympic gold medalist will fight for FFC heavyweight title. With wins over Pedro Rizzo, Tim Sylvia, Jeff Monson and Heath Herring to go along with his Olympic gold medal in the 2008 Games, Satoshi Ishii has excelled on many of the world’s prominent stages for combat. The... - June 26, 2018 - Final Fight Championship

Coyle Captures NBA Title with Sixth Round Stoppage of Pastrana Middleweight up and comer Connor “The Kid” Coyle became the NBA Intercontinental middleweight champion by scoring an impressive sixth round stoppage of local rival Danny “El Bebo” Pastrana Saturday, June 16 at The Coliseum in St. Petersburg, FL. - June 22, 2018 - Fire Fist Boxing Promotions

Coyle Confident Sacrifices Will Pay Off June 16 When unbeaten middleweight Connor Coyle entered the paid ranks, he was considered one of Ireland’s prized prospects. The Derry native medaled at the 2014 Commonwealth Games and generated a lot of interest from promoters across the globe. - June 15, 2018 - Fire Fist Boxing Promotions

Two Time Olympic Medalist Dychko to Face Marrone June 16 in St. Petersburg, FL Fire Fist Boxing Promotions is proud to announce two-time Olympic medalist Ivan Dychko will face former world title challenger Mike Marrone in an eight round heavyweight contest Saturday, June 16 at The Coliseum in St. Petersburg, FL. Born in Kazakhstan and fighting out of Kissimmee, FL, Dychko was... - May 25, 2018 - Fire Fist Boxing Promotions

Irish Sensation Connor Coyle Headlines June 16 in St. Petersburg, FL Fire Fist Boxing Promotions will take over The Coliseum in St. Petersburg when they present a seven fight card Saturday, June 16. This exciting evening is headlined by unbeaten middleweight Connor “The Kid” Coyle as he looks to capture his first championship when he meets Danny “El... - April 17, 2018 - Fire Fist Boxing Promotions

Tyson Ranch Releases Pain Release Remedy CopperGel™; Former Heavyweight Champion Mike Tyson’s 40-Acre Ranch is Delivering Its First Product for Pain Relief Known as the "baddest man on the planet" from his days in the ring, Mike Tyson has begun a new venture on Tyson Ranch, which is releasing their first-ever product, CopperGel™. Tyson worked alongside co-owner and founder, Rob Hickman to create a powerful pain relief remedy. CopperGel... - March 29, 2018 - CopperGel

Baltimore Boxing to Honor Late Scott Wagner March 22 Jake Smith’s Baltimore Boxing Promotions returns to Michael’s Eighth Avenue March 22 for a special tribute event to the late Scott Wagner. Prior to Smith hosting his cards at Michael’s Eighth, Scott Wagner’s Ballroom Boxing ran more than 70 successful shows over a 15 year period. - March 14, 2018 - Baltimore Boxing Promotions

World Rated Middleweight Yamaguchi Falcao and Irish Sensation Connor Coyle to Join Fire Fist Boxing Broadcast March 3 2012 Brazilian Olympian turned world rated middleweight contender Yamaguchi Falcao and Irish standout Connor Coyle will provide special guest commentary on Fite.tv as part of Fire Fist Boxing Promotions’ Saturday, March 3 card at Banquet Masters in Clearwater, FL. The card is headlined by a showdown... - February 21, 2018 - Fire Fist Boxing Promotions

William Silva headlines March 3 in Clearwater, FL Lightweight contender William “Baby Face” Silva returns to the ring Saturday, March 3 to face rugged Rogelio Casarez at Banquet Master in Clearwater, FL. The eight-bout card is promoted by Fire Fist Boxing Promotions. Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.com and tables can be purchased... - February 20, 2018 - Fire Fist Boxing Promotions

Baltimore Boxing Returns with “Super Brawl of Boxing” January 26 Jake Smith Baltimore Boxing will host their first show of 2018 when they present the “Super Brawl of Boxing” Friday, January 26 at Michael’s Eighth Ave in Glen Burnie, MD. Tickets from $40 are available by going to Baltimoreboxing.com/events or calling 410-375-9175. Doors open at 6:30... - January 10, 2018 - Baltimore Boxing Promotions

Perrella Outpoints Martin; Ready for Next Challenge Bryant “Goodfella” Perrella, 15-1 (13 KO's), returned to the ring with a hard-fought eight round unanimous decision victory over talented Alex “Chi-Town Heat” Martin, 13-3 (5 KO's), Friday, December 8. - December 11, 2017 - Bryant Perrella

Perrella to Face Martin December 8 on FS1 Welterweight Bryant “Goodfella” Perrella returns to the ring against Alex “Chi Town Heat” Martin Friday, December 8 at Hialeah Park in Miami, FL. The Perrella-Martin showdown is scheduled for 10 rounds and airs on FS1 at 9 PM ET as part of Premier Boxing Champions’ "PBC... - December 02, 2017 - Bryant Perrella

Tri-Star Boxing Promotions Returns to Nashville December 8 Junior flyweight sensation Edwin Reyes looks for his fourth straight victory when he challenges Santos “Titos” Vasquez in the eight round main event of Tri-Star Boxing’s “Fights at the Fairgrounds” Friday, December 8 at the Fairgrounds Sports Arena in Nashville. Living... - November 09, 2017 - Tri Star Boxing

Reyes to Face Veteran Vazquez September 15 in Nashville Junior flyweight Edwin Reyes will face his most experienced foe to date when he battles spoiler Armando “Chiquita” Vazquez in an eight round contest Friday, September 15 as part of “State Fair Boxing Showdown 2” from the Fairgrounds Sports Arena in Nashville. The card is presented... - September 13, 2017 - Tri Star Boxing

Tri Star Boxing Returns for "State Fair Boxing Showdown 2" September 15 Fight night returns to Nashville when Tri Star Boxing presents “State Fair Boxing Showdown 2” Friday, September 15. The six-fight card is in association with Blue Chair Bay Rum and takes place at the State Fairgrounds Sports Arena, located at 500 Wedgewood Lane in Nashville. Tickets from... - September 01, 2017 - Tri Star Boxing

Baltimore Boxing Presents “Punches and Prayers for Alan Blyweiss” September 21 Jake Smith’s Baltimore Boxing Promotions is bringing a truly special evening of Olympic style boxing while assisting a member of the boxing community in need with “Punches and Prayers for Alan Blyweiss” Thursday, September 21 from Michael’s Eighth Avenue in Glen Burnie, MD. A... - August 31, 2017 - Baltimore Boxing Promotions

Enticing Odds Push Mayweather-McGregor Toward Top Spot as Biggest Sports Betting Event in History The Mayweather-McGregor fight may top out as the biggest sports betting event of all time, surpassing the record $135 million wagered on last year’s Super Bowl. Mayweather, the undefeated middleweight, is the overwhelming favorite. But McGregor represents an element of unpredictability – in both technique and intensity – making this a night where anything can happen, and an enticing prospect for sports bettors. - August 23, 2017 - MyBookie.ag

Three Title Fights Plus the Much Anticipated MMA Debut of Amanda Leve Highlight Triton Fights 4 Powered by Tiger Lyfe Triton Fights 4 powered by Tiger Lyfe will feature the 125 lb. title fight between Danny Maldonado and Geo Alvarez, the 135 lb. women’s title between Diana Karavas and Elizabeth Lewis and the 170 lb. title between Austin Wolfson and Chris Kevlin. The night will also feature the MMA debut of grappling sensation Amanda Leve. - July 27, 2017 - Triton Fights

Fields Steps in to Face Nicklow Chauncey “Grimm” Fields will look for revenge when he steps in to face Jessie Nicklow in an eight round super middleweight contest Thursday, July 13 at Michael’s Eighth Avenue in Glen Burnie, MD. Fighting out of Virginia, Fields dropped a decision to Nicklow in January and has since... - July 12, 2017 - Baltimore Boxing Promotions

Baltimore Pro Boxing Returns July 13 with Tribute Card Baltimore Pro Boxing will pay tribute to the late Murray “Bushwacker” Smith Sr. when they return to Michael’s Eighth Avenue in Glen Burnie, MD Thursday, July 13th for an exciting pro-am fight card. $45 general admission, $65 ringside, $100 individual VIP seats and a limited number... - June 25, 2017 - Baltimore Boxing Promotions

XXIV VII Clothing Co. Apparel and TV Movie "Dirty Dancing" Inspired by Grossinger's Resort Dirty Dancing is getting a remake for TV starring Abigail Breslin and Colt Prattes and is slated for release on May 24, 2017. While the filming for this movie took place in the Western rolling hills of North Carolina’s Blue Ridge Mountains, the storyline remains the same as the original with Baby and Johnny and their blossoming love story. - May 19, 2017 - XXIV VII (24/7) Clothing Co LLC

Kisner-Guerrero Title Match Headlines May 12 in Maryland Baltimore Boxing returns Friday, May 12 to Michael’s Eighth Ave in Glen Burnie, MD for “Mayday Mayday,” a talent rich card featuring top local, national and international talents. Tickets from $50 are on sale by going to Baltimoreboxing.com or calling 410-375-9175. Boxing great Vinny... - April 29, 2017 - Baltimore Boxing Promotions

Dib-Evans Showdown; 2016 Us Olympian Conwell Pro Debut Tops Buffalo Run Fight Card April 21 World-ranked junior lightweight Billel “Babyface” Dib and former WBC Youth titlist Yuandale “Money Shot” Evans will square off in an important ten round bout Friday, April 21 at the Buffalo Run Casino In Miami, OK. Promoted by Holden Productions and DiBella Entertainment, the... - April 07, 2017 - Holden Productions

Baltimore Boxing Returns to Michael’s Eighth March 30 Jake “The Snake” Smith’s Baltimore Boxing Promotions is back in action Thursday, March 30 at Michael’s Eighth Avenue in Glen Burnie, MD with an exciting pro-am card stacked with local standouts. Ticket are on sale by calling 410-375-9175 or going to Baltimoreboxing.com. Doors... - March 11, 2017 - Baltimore Boxing Promotions

Ivan Baranchyk: an Unlikely Journey from Belarus to Miami, Oklahoma When junior welterweight powerhouse Ivan “The Beast” Baranchyk first entered a boxing gym at age 12 in his native Belarus, he quickly learned why boxing is known as the loneliest sport. “The man who ran the gym I went to was supposed to be the trainer but he had a drinking problem,”... - February 09, 2017 - Holden Productions

Baranchyk-Ramos Headlines ShoBox: The New Generation February 10 Holden Productions, DiBella Entertainment and Fight Promotions Inc. return to the Buffalo Run Casino for an outstanding evening of boxing Friday, February 10 in Miami, OK. The card is highlighted by a quadrupleheader airing live on Showtime at 10:05 PM ET as part of the ShoBox: The New Generation series... - January 29, 2017 - Holden Productions

Top Prospect Robert Brant Headlines FloBoxing Fight Series Event FloSports announced today the launch of its "FloBoxing Fight Series," a high-level boxing series that will feature many of the top fighters, prospects and promotions in boxing beginning Jan. 20 from Grand Casino in Hinckley, MN, airing live on the FloBoxing.tv platform. One of boxing's top... - January 18, 2017 - FloSports

A Must Win for Nicklow; Golden Opportunity for Fields When Jessie “The Beast” Nicklow enters the ring Friday evening against Chauncey Fields, he’ll do so in need of an impressive victory. The Baltimore native has a solid 25-8-3 record with 8 knockouts and built a reputation for remarkable physical toughness. The 29-year-old however has... - January 13, 2017 - Baltimore Boxing Promotions

Baltimore Boxing to Help Raise Funds for Leukemia and Lymphoma Society Jake Smith’s Baltimore Pro Boxing will assist with fundraising efforts for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society in association with their “Scary Night at the Fights” card Friday, January 13 at Michael’s Eighth Ave in Glen Burnie, MD. A nonprofit headquartered in Rye Brook, NY, the... - December 31, 2016 - Baltimore Boxing Promotions

Baltimore Pro Boxing Returns January 13 Jake “The Snake” Smith’s Baltimore Pro Boxing makes their long awaited return to Michael's Eighth Avenue in Glen Burnie, MD for “A Scary Night at the Fights” Friday, January 13. - December 17, 2016 - Baltimore Boxing Promotions