Boxing News
Knock ‘em out with insights into boxing news, covering amateur and professional boxers, upcoming matches, programming and events. Learn about promotions, products, services and resources geared toward boxers and boxing industry professionals.
AWE to Air Live the WBC World Title Rematch of Kevin Lerena v. Ryad Merhy this Saturday
A Wealth of Entertainment, AWE, is proud to announce that this Saturday, May 30th, AWE is airing live the WBC World Title fight featuring Kevin Lerena (34-4-0) verses Ryad Merhy (35-3-0). This highly anticipated mandatory rematch between two heavy sluggers in the super-cruiserweight class (up to 224lbs), will be a high stakes epic battle with Lerena’s WBC World Title on the line. The fight card, airing live and exclusively on AWE in the United States, begins at 3 pm Eastern, noon Pacific. - May 28, 2026 - A Wealth of Entertainment
The Champion, First Feature Film Completed Using Adapt Entertainment’s AI Visual Language Replacement Technology, to Receive Wider U.S. Digital Release on May 26
Previously released on Netflix, where it reached the Top 10 Films of the Week, the Polish German true-story drama will now be available on Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, Fandango, YouTube, Google Play, and other digital platforms. - May 14, 2026 - Adapt Entertainment
Invest Atlantic City Fight Night Brand Poised to Disrupt the Combat Sports Industry
The official announcement of Invest Atlantic City Fight Night, a combat sports brand looking to disrupt the industry status quo through a fighters first, growth based, entrepreneurial model. Taking pressure of combatants so they can focus on their craft rather than the demand to sell tickets. - February 28, 2026 - Black Ink Creative Partners LLC
Cris Cyborg to Headline Nação Cyborg 15 in Historic World Title Boxing Bout – March 28, 2026 in Curitiba
Cris Cyborg looks to become first combat sports athlete to hold a world championship in MMA and Professional boxing simultaneously with WIBA world Title fight March 28, 2026 in Curitiba, Brazil. - February 25, 2026 - Cris Cyborg
Sports Logo Launches Design Studio for Merchants Selling Customizable Products
The Sports Logo Design Studio allows consumers to create hyper-individualized custom sports logos that can be place on apparel, merchandise and used for social media and athlete branding. - February 18, 2026 - Sports Logo, Inc.
Mike Tyson's Iron Mike Legacy Immersive Experience
The Official Knockout Immersive Experience — Built to Hit Every Sense Enter a world where greatness is reimagined. Launching Summer 2026 in Las Vegas, Mike Tyson’s Iron Mike Legacy Immersive Experience is a next-gen, multi-sensory journey that puts fans inside the story of a global... - December 23, 2025 - YOUR ID
Mickey Rourke Up to His Old Tricks Says Acting Dynamo Gary Stretch
Oscar nominated actor Mickey Rourke is still a challenge to work with on a movie set. 17 years after his Golden Globe winning performance in The Wrestler, the actor is still doing things his way. Speaking to CYInterview, Mickey Rourke's costar in the upcoming film, Devil's Play, Gary Stretch, who... - October 21, 2025 - CYInterview
Pro Boxer Bryant Perrella Releases "The Master Boxer: A Definitive Guide to Becoming a World Class Fighter"
After two decades in the ring, Perrella shares elite strategies, mindset frameworks, and training systems for next generation fighters. - September 30, 2025 - Bryant Perrella
Atlantic City Hosts Knockout Business Event at ACX1 Studios
Ready to fight for your brand, your pitch, and your presence? Join them for Fight Night for Founders — a high-energy business training experience happening October 25 at the iconic ACX1 Studios on the Atlantic City Boardwalk. Explore the fan expo, enjoy the amateur bouts and strap in for the event. There will be something for everyone. - August 20, 2025 - Black Ink Creative Partners LLC
Cris Cyborg to Appear at Bitcoin 2026 Conference
17X MMA World Champion and undefeated, top 10 ranked professional Boxer Cris Cyborg will appear as a guest speaker at the 2026 Bitcoin conference. - May 26, 2025 - Cris Cyborg
Philadelphia Boxer Nicole Fisher-Brown: Fighting for a Better Future, In and Out of the Ring
National/East Coast Champ Boxer Nicole Fisher-Brown (#2 @165lbs, #9 @154lbs, 7-1 record) is a Philly force. Beyond the ring, she champions youth empowerment, violence reduction, and mentorship. A dedicated mom, wife, and community leader, Nicole inspires future athletes and leaders. - May 09, 2025 - Nicole Fisher-Brown
Cris Cyborg Returns to Boxing May 17 in San Jose
Cris Cyborg returns to professional boxing May 17 as the Co Main event of FIGHT NIGHT III San Jose and will face Precious Harris McCray for 6 rounds of action at 154lbs. - April 14, 2025 - Cris Cyborg
PFL MMA Champion Cris Cyborg Now Ranked 15th in the World as Professional Boxer
Cris Cyborg is one of the greatest Mixed Martial Arts fighters in the history of the sport having won Championship belts with the PFL, Bellator MMA, UFC, Invicta, and Strikeforce MMA promotions. Competing in professional Boxing Cris Cyborg now finds herself ranked 15th in the world inside the Super Welterweight division after a pair of KO victories over Karen Fernandez and Valentina Angarita improved her professional boxing record to 4-0 (3KO's). - March 25, 2025 - Cris Cyborg
RDX Sports Announces Landmark Two-Year Partnership with Brave CF
RDX Sports has announced a two-year partnership with BRAVE CF, making it the exclusive merchandise partner of BRAVE CF. Effective March 2, 2025, the partnership aims to enhance both organisations’ global reach, with RDX supplying gear and apparel for BRAVE events and BRAVE featuring RDX branding across its platforms. The partnership reflects a shared commitment to expanding both organisations’ global presence, elevating the sports of MMA, and bringing innovations to the combat sports industry. - March 14, 2025 - RDX Inc. Ltd.
Cris Cyborg Returns to Boxing for 2nd Fight in March
After a KO win over Karen Fernandez, 3/3/25, Cris Cyborg returns to the sport of professional fighting to fight Josefina Travecedo 12 days later. - March 14, 2025 - Cris Cyborg
Cris Cyborg Scores 2nd Round KO in Return to Professional Boxing
17X MMA World Champion Cris Cyborg returns to Professional Boxing with a 2nd round KO over Karen Fernandez in Santa Marta Colombia to improve her record to 3-0 (2KO's). - March 09, 2025 - Cris Cyborg
Derik Fay Invests in BKFC, Joining Conor McGregor as an Owner
Derik Fay, Celebrity investor and entrepreneur, has announced his investment and strategic role in Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC). Fay joins Conor McGregor and sees this innovative organization as the future of combat sports and is excited to be part of its groundbreaking journey. - February 26, 2025 - 3F Management
Cris Cyborg Looking to Stay Undefeated with International Boxing Fight Return
Cris Cyborg the #1 ranked female fighter pound for pound in the sport of MMA and if she has her way, soon she will be a World Champion in boxing too. Currently 2-0 in professional Boxing, Cris Cyborg is set to make her return to tne Boxing ring with a March 3rd superight against top ranked Colombian Super Middleweight Karen Fernandez. - February 24, 2025 - Cris Cyborg
Two Peoria Residents Win $20,000 in National Transformation Contest
Wayne Galpin and Kaitlyn Willis of FXB Peoria have won the 2024 Farrell’s National Challenge, each earning $10,000 for their remarkable yearlong fitness transformations. Farrell’s eXtreme Bodyshaping (FXB) combines kickboxing, strength training, nutrition coaching, and accountability to help members achieve lasting health results. Their dedication not only transformed their lives but also inspired their community. - February 19, 2025 - Farrell's Extreme Body Shaping
Pro-Cam Expands Rental Operations with "Live" for Broadcast and Streaming
Pro-Cam Rentals, recognized as North America's top provider of stabilized remote heads and camera cranes, has expanded rental services to broadcast and streaming productions with the launch of “Pro-Cam Live.” With nearly twenty years of expertise in remote camera movement platforms for... - November 05, 2024 - Pro-Cam Rentals
MMA Champ Cris Cyborg to Appear at Bitcoin 2025 Las Vegas Conference
UFC Champion Cris Cyborg to attend Bitcoin 2025 Las Vegas conference May 27-29, 2025 at The Venetian Hotel and Casino Resort. - October 31, 2024 - Cris Cyborg
Cris Cyborg Considered WMMA GOAT After 5th World Title by Most
Cris Cyborg adds the PFL MMA Championship to her MMA Resume which already included the Bellator MMA, UFC, Invicta FC, and STRIKEFORCE Championship belts. Winner of 17 World Championship fights, Cris Cyborg defeated 2x PFL Tournament Champion Larissa Pacheco 4 rounds to 1 to become PFL MMA World Champion. - October 30, 2024 - Cris Cyborg
ProLux Announces Sponsorship of Rising Boxing Star Brady Ochoa
ProLux sponsors rising boxer Brady Ochoa, supporting his training and competitions. "His dedication aligns with our values," said co-founder Cameron DeLoach. Next fight: July 13 in Manzanillo. - July 05, 2024 - ProLux Energy
Cris Cyborg Returns to Boxing with Green Bay Fight Night Main Event April 27
16x MMA Grand Slam Champion will be returning to the sport of Professional Boxing April 27 as she steps into the ring as the main event of Rough House Promotions: Green Bay Fight Night Cris Cyborg the current Bellator MMA Champion last competed in MMA at Bellator 300 where she scored a 1st round... - February 22, 2024 - Cris Cyborg
Entrobox Announces an Unprecedented Partnership with Legendary Singer LaTocha and Her Made Girl Brand
LaTocha, the newly announced Brand Ambassador for Entrobox, will be performing at the next televised Entrobox Championship Boxing Event on January 27, 2024, at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio, on Bally's Sports. - December 27, 2023 - Entrobox
Cris Cyborg Returns to Boxing Jan. 19 Against Kelsey Wickstrum, the #3 Ranked Boxer in the USA
Cris Cyborg is the only MMA Grand Slam Champion after winning belts with Bellator MMA, UFC, Invicta, and Strikeforce. Cyborg will be making her return to Professional Boxing against the #3 ranked female fighter in the USA Kelsey Wickstrum Jan 19, 2024 as the Main Event of WFC 163 at the Pechanga Casino in Temecula California. More info CrisCyborg.com. - November 13, 2023 - Cris Cyborg
Cris Cyborg vs. Cat Zingano Bellator 300 Fight Most Watched Female Fight in Brazil Since 2018
Cris Cyborg proves she is still one of the biggest names in Brazilian Mixed Martial Arts, as her Bellator 300 Victory over #1 contender Cat Zingano on the Globo owned Combate broadcast network was a rating success in Brazil earning a 70+ ratings percent share making it the most watched female fight in the country since 2008 and the most watched Female Bellator MMA fight in the history of Brazil. - October 17, 2023 - Cris Cyborg
RealCappers.com Revolutionizes UFC and MMA Fan Engagement with Innovative Mobile App
Capitalizing on UFC's Surge and Anticipating Wider Sports Betting Regulation in the US - October 01, 2023 - AP3 LLC dba RealCappers.com
SportsCon: the Largest Interactive Sports Fan Experience on July 14-16 in Dallas, TX
SportsCon, the country's largest sports fan interactive experience, will kick-off its return on July 14 hosting a VIP Party at iCompete, followed by a 2-day action-packed convention from the 15-16 at the Fair Park Automobile Building. The event will host over 150 Professional Athletes and Sports... - July 14, 2023 - SportsCon
First Edition Giclee of “CANELO – No Boxing. No Life.” Autographed by the Boxer Meets the Collector of the Original Painting During Miami Swim Week 2023
During the globally acclaimed Miami Swim Week, the First Edition (1/50) Giclée of the painting owned by a private collector was sold for $100,000 on the secondary market to the collector of the original portrait. - July 10, 2023 - BQT Technologies, LTD.
Rilion Gracie Miami Lakes Jiu-Jitsu Academy Introduces Exclusive Kids Summer Camp Program for Existing Students
Immersive and comprehensive program focuses on skill development, wrestling, and fitness for young Jiu-Jitsu enthusiasts. - June 16, 2023 - Rilion Gracie Miami Lakes
Rilion Gracie Miami Lakes Jiu-Jitsu Academy Achieves Impressive Wins in Spring Season Jiu-Jitsu Competitions
The Jiu-Jitsu Academy located in Miami Lakes has reaffirmed its dominance in the Spring Season through its outstanding performance in recent tournaments. - May 24, 2023 - Rilion Gracie Miami Lakes
PCS3: Garcia vs. Randall, June 17
PCS3 Garcia vs. Randall: Professional MMA and Boxing Promotion returns to Houston with World-Wide PPV Broadcast on June 17. - May 21, 2023 - Paradigm Combat Sports Training Center
Rilion Gracie Miami Lakes Jiu-Jitsu Academy Dominates IBJJF Pan Championship with 11 Medalists
South Florida's leading MMA and Jiu-Jitsu academy dominate at the March, 2023 IBJJF Pan Championship - April 13, 2023 - Rilion Gracie Miami Lakes
Nova Sport Signs Boxing's Finest Chris Eubank Jr., Andrew Tabiti, Renne Tellez Giron and More
Nova sport, Dubai’s newest sports management agency launches with an impressive roster of boxing's elite and rising stars. - January 25, 2023 - Nova Sport
Terence Crawford and Cris Cyborg Smash Nebraska Boxing Attendance Record with Tickets Sold
Terence Crawford returned home to Omaha, Nebraska to face David Avanesyan in the main event with Cris Cyborg fighting Gabby Holloway in the Co- Main Event. With 14,360 tickets sold, the event becomes the state of Nebraska's highest attended fight. - December 08, 2022 - Cris Cyborg
Cris Cyborg Finds Inspiration from Bruce Lee Ahead of Saturday's Return to Boxing Ring
Cris Cyborg returns to Boxing Ring Saturday, Dec. 10 against Gabby Holloway on the main card Terence Crawford vs. Dave Avanesyan PPV, and on her final day of training camp, pays her respects to Bruce Lee grave memorial in Seattle, Washington. - December 07, 2022 - Cris Cyborg
betPARX Teams with Greenmount OTB in Hampstead
betPARX, an interactive subsidiary of Pennsylvania's leading revenue producing gaming property, announces an agreement to enter the Maryland sports betting market through a multi-year strategic partnership with Greenmount OTB, which is located within Greenmount Station Restaurant in Hampstead,... - October 13, 2022 - betPARX Sportsbook
Cris Cyborg First Boxing Fight Does 110,000 Global Pay Per View (PPV) Buys
Cris Cyborg makes professional boxing debut at Fight Music Show 2 in Curitiba Brazil earning an 8 round unanimous decision over former Brazilian National Boxing champion Simone Silva and the event does over 110,000 Pay Per View Buys and over 10,000 fans in attendance. - October 10, 2022 - Cris Cyborg
Urijah Faber’s A1 Combat Expands Into Southern California
UFC Hall of Famer turned promoter Urijah Faber has steered his new promotion Urijah Faber’s A1 Combat into the Southern California market. Their first LA show, Urijah Faber’s A1 Combat 6 Talbott VS Jimenez is scheduled for Saturday October 22 at the Commerce Casino. “It’s a... - September 25, 2022 - Firepower Promotions
Kayla Harrison, Manager, Thinks Fighter Can't Sell PPV Against MMA Star, Cris Cyborg
Kayla Harrison's manager, Ali Abdelaziz, questions the PFL Champion's ability to become a pay per view fighter. - June 10, 2022 - Cris Cyborg
2022 California Sports Hall of Fame Induction
The California Sports Hall of Fame will induct its Class of 2022 members featuring 5 California sports legends, Al Davis - Raiders * John Madden – Raiders * Roy Firestone * Ted Robinson - Media * Bill Plaschke – LA Times. The 14th annual Induction Ceremony is scheduled on Sunday, June 26th 4:00 p.m., at the Ontario Convention Center, CA. - June 01, 2022 - California Sports Hall Of Fame
Cris Cyborg Moves Up ESPN Pound 4 Pound Women's Ranking with Historic Win in Hawaii
MMA only Grand Slam Champion Cris Cyborg defends Bellator MMA Belt after capturing UFC, Invicta FC, and Strikeforce Championships against #1 contender and former 2x Women's World Boxing Champion, Arlene Blencowe, in historic Hawaii MMA fight. - May 16, 2022 - Cris Cyborg
Daniel Gracie Academy of Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Opens in Hyannis
Daniel Gracie Academy offers a variety of fitness classes for adults and children of all experience levels. Classes include jiu jitsu, muay thai, kickboxing, bootcamp and special workshops that focus on improving one’s health and wellbeing. The kids’ program starts at age 4 with the Little Warriors program–offering students a jump start on learning the basics of staying active and making positive choices. - March 09, 2022 - Daniel Gracie Academy Hyannis
Fire Fist's Falcao and Coyle Win in Melrose, MA
Fire Fist Boxing Promotions’ Yamaguchi Falcao and Connor “The Kid” Coyle both scored knockouts Saturday, February 19 at Memorial Hall in Melrose, MA. Headlining a card promoted by Reyes Boxing Promotions, Falcao captured the WBC Latino Super Middleweight title via second round... - February 24, 2022 - Fire Fist Boxing Promotions
Augusta Boxing Club Holds Fight of the Hearts Fundraiser
Proceeds from the nonprofit's event will benefit its Experience of a Lifetime program. - January 26, 2022 - Augusta Boxing Club
Bolton-Based Clothing Brand Zanouchi Sponsors Local Boxer
Bolton-based fashion brand, Zanouchi are sponsoring upcoming boxing star Ali Akbar Javid. Javid, who moved from Bury Amateur Boxing Club to Jennings Gym for training, was a three-times amateur national champion, including one Tri-Nations title, and eight-times northwest champion before his... - January 09, 2022 - Zanouchi
Mary Aloe, the Founder of Aloe Entertainment Movie Production House, Executive Produces Halle Berry's Directorial Debut in Bruised
Bruised KOs on Netflix, today, November 24, starring and directed by Halle Berry. - November 24, 2021 - Aloe Entertainment
Jahmal Harvey Public Autograph Signing
Oxon Hill Boxing Presents "No.1 Ranked Amateur Boxer Featherweight Division." Jahmal Harvey is a "AIBA World Featherweight Gold Medalist 2021" and the Champ will be Signing Autographs & Posing for Photos on November 26, 2021 at Rosecroft Raceways from 5 p.m.-8 p.m. - November 11, 2021 - Jahmal Harvey
Boxing Illustrated Magazine Will Now Sanction TV Championship Belts for Women's Boxing and Newcomers "Beginners" TV Belts
Boxing Illustrated Magazine will offer championship belts on the Women's Boxing and Boxing After Dark series that they promote and produce for the TVS Television Network, plus other broadcast, cable, and syndicated outlets. - October 23, 2021 - TVS Television Network