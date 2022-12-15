Silicon Startup Calligo Technologies to Present Innovations in HPC and AI Workloads Management in HiPC 2022

HPC – AI research enhanced with Calligo Technologies’ exhibits in HiPC2022; Calligo Technologies displays its enhanced solution in HiPC2022: Software & Hardware combined acceleration to address the needs of higher performance & accuracy with lesser power consumption for the HPC-AI Community; Calligo is set to reveal its innovations in AI & Video Analytics, bringing greater value to Edge Data Analytics at the event.