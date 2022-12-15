Jonathan’s Path, a New 501c3 Organization, is Ready to Serve Middle Tennessee Foster Teens

As the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services is facing scrutiny - a new nonprofit organization is determined to affect change. Jonathan's Path offers Middle Tennessee teenagers in foster care stable placement and full wrap-around services from day one. Jonathan’s Path is committed to assisting local branches of the Department of Children’s Services by supporting their goals to improve the lives of teens in foster care.