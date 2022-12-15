RE/MAX Names Top Producers for the Third Quarter of 2022
RE/MAX Alliance Group Agents on the Florida Gulf Coast Place Among the Top Producers In the U.S. and Worldwide from January to September 2022.
Sarasota, FL, December 15, 2022 --(PR.com)-- RE/MAX Alliance Group, the #1 RE/MAX in Florida, is proud to recognize associates and teams who placed among the top RE/MAX producers in the United States and worldwide from January to September 2022.
Among the Top 100 individual commercial agents, Stan Rutstein in the Bradenton office ranked #13 in the United States and #32 worldwide, and Ivan J. Gould PA in the Sarasota office ranked #27 in the United States and #67 worldwide.
Among the Top 25 medium commercial teams in the United States (three to nine members), Ramos Property Group in Tampa ranked #11.
Among the Top 50 small residential teams (two members), the Travis Group in the Bradenton office ranked #11 in the United States and #29 worldwide, and the Glenn Brown Team in the Sarasota office ranked #41 in the United States.
Among the Top 50 medium residential teams in the United States (three to nine members), the Stiver First International Team in the Englewood office ranked #25 and the Brewer Team in the Sarasota office ranked #49.
Among the Top 100 teams in the United States for residential and commercial sales combined, the Stiver First International Team ranked #63.
RE/MAX Alliance Group is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida and the #1 RE/MAX franchise in the Southeast. It is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida for contributions to the Children’s Miracle Network. The company offers residential and commercial real estate solutions through 12 offices in Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte, Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco and Hernando counties. For more information, please visit https://www.alliancegroupfl.com.
