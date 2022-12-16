SottoPelle® Recognizes Sara Stevens, ARNP, CNM, WHNP for Outstanding Contributions to BHRT and Her Compassionate Care for Her Patients
SottoPelle® announces its "Featured Provider Series," showcasing various Providers that have made a difference to their patients, offering leading-edge Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy (BHRT).
Lutz, FL, December 16, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Sara Stevens, ARNP, CNM, WHNP, has been a SottoPelle® Trained Provider since May 2022.
Sara Stevens, ARNP, CNM, WHNP, is a busy mom of three kids and a full-time Nurse Practitioner. Sara Stevens, ARNP, CNM, WHNP, stated, “I am well aware that feeling energetic, happy, and healthy is an essential component in overall wellness for women.” With eight years of working as a Certified Nurse Midwife and Women's Health Nurse Practitioner, she then opened the Women's Wellness Center of Tampa, "Where Health Comes Naturally."
Sara Stevens, ARNP, CNM, WHNP, recognized that there was a substantial lack of resources for women in her area who need that extra guidance, and she knew that she could help. Knowing that she wanted to take a natural approach to women's health care, Sara Stevens, ARNP, CNM, WHNP, knew she needed a safe, well-studied, and effective option for helping women through the menopausal transition. While researching BHRT, she knew that becoming a SottoPelle® Certified Provider would make this transition seamless. Being a SottoPelle® Certified Provider has equipped her staff and herself with the resources they need to care for their patients in a personalized way.
Bio-Identical Hormone Replacement has been one of the most transformative services they offer. Pellet therapy brings relief to women who are suffering from perimenopause and menopausal symptoms, in a simple and low-risk way. In addition to pellet therapy, Sara Stevens’, ARNP, CNM, WHNP, practice also offers IV therapy, medical weight loss, and functional medicine services. Combining these therapies has been life-changing for many of her patients. Sara Stevens, ARNP, CNM, WHNP, is so thankful to have found the SottoPelle® Method, and to be able to provide these services to the women in her community.
"We are proud to be associated with Sara Stevens, ARNP, CNM, WHNP, whom we have trained to understand the best practices of BHRT," states CarolAnn Tutera, CEO of the SottoPelle® Method. "We are thrilled to have Sara Stevens, ARNP, CNM, WHNP, as a Provider of Note who shares our vision of best practices and quality patient care."
View additional information about Sara Stevens, ARNP, CNM, WHNP, or to contact the office; please visit her SottoPelle® Directory Listing:
https://www.sottopelletherapy.com/directory-providers/listing/sara-stevens-arnp-cnm-whnp/
Provider Information:
Sara Stevens, ARNP, CNM, WHNP
Women’s Wellness Center of Tampa
21770 State Road 54
Lutz, Florida 33549
https://www.womenswellnesstampa.com/
Company Information:
SottoPelle® Method is an international leader in Bio-Identical Hormone Therapy headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ. For more information about SottoPelle® Method and to find a trained Doctor, visit: http://www.sottopelletherapy.com
Hormone replacement should never be based on guesswork or one-size-fits-all dosages. Imprecise dosing may provide short-term relief of symptoms but does not achieve long term or sustainable hormonal balance that everyone needs for healthy aging. Bio-identical hormones have been extensively researched and studied since 1939 for use as a natural alternative for hormone replacement therapy.
Contact: SottoPelle® Marketing Team
Phone: (323) 986-5100
marketing@sphrt.com
Source: SottoPelle® Method
Sara Stevens, ARNP, CNM, WHNP, is a busy mom of three kids and a full-time Nurse Practitioner. Sara Stevens, ARNP, CNM, WHNP, stated, “I am well aware that feeling energetic, happy, and healthy is an essential component in overall wellness for women.” With eight years of working as a Certified Nurse Midwife and Women's Health Nurse Practitioner, she then opened the Women's Wellness Center of Tampa, "Where Health Comes Naturally."
Sara Stevens, ARNP, CNM, WHNP, recognized that there was a substantial lack of resources for women in her area who need that extra guidance, and she knew that she could help. Knowing that she wanted to take a natural approach to women's health care, Sara Stevens, ARNP, CNM, WHNP, knew she needed a safe, well-studied, and effective option for helping women through the menopausal transition. While researching BHRT, she knew that becoming a SottoPelle® Certified Provider would make this transition seamless. Being a SottoPelle® Certified Provider has equipped her staff and herself with the resources they need to care for their patients in a personalized way.
Bio-Identical Hormone Replacement has been one of the most transformative services they offer. Pellet therapy brings relief to women who are suffering from perimenopause and menopausal symptoms, in a simple and low-risk way. In addition to pellet therapy, Sara Stevens’, ARNP, CNM, WHNP, practice also offers IV therapy, medical weight loss, and functional medicine services. Combining these therapies has been life-changing for many of her patients. Sara Stevens, ARNP, CNM, WHNP, is so thankful to have found the SottoPelle® Method, and to be able to provide these services to the women in her community.
"We are proud to be associated with Sara Stevens, ARNP, CNM, WHNP, whom we have trained to understand the best practices of BHRT," states CarolAnn Tutera, CEO of the SottoPelle® Method. "We are thrilled to have Sara Stevens, ARNP, CNM, WHNP, as a Provider of Note who shares our vision of best practices and quality patient care."
View additional information about Sara Stevens, ARNP, CNM, WHNP, or to contact the office; please visit her SottoPelle® Directory Listing:
https://www.sottopelletherapy.com/directory-providers/listing/sara-stevens-arnp-cnm-whnp/
Provider Information:
Sara Stevens, ARNP, CNM, WHNP
Women’s Wellness Center of Tampa
21770 State Road 54
Lutz, Florida 33549
https://www.womenswellnesstampa.com/
Company Information:
SottoPelle® Method is an international leader in Bio-Identical Hormone Therapy headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ. For more information about SottoPelle® Method and to find a trained Doctor, visit: http://www.sottopelletherapy.com
Hormone replacement should never be based on guesswork or one-size-fits-all dosages. Imprecise dosing may provide short-term relief of symptoms but does not achieve long term or sustainable hormonal balance that everyone needs for healthy aging. Bio-identical hormones have been extensively researched and studied since 1939 for use as a natural alternative for hormone replacement therapy.
Contact: SottoPelle® Marketing Team
Phone: (323) 986-5100
marketing@sphrt.com
Source: SottoPelle® Method
Contact
SottoPelle TherapyContact
CarolAnn Tutera
323-986-5100
SottoPelleTherapy.com
CarolAnn Tutera
323-986-5100
SottoPelleTherapy.com
Categories