Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction of a Coastal Packaging and Lachemont Group
Houston, TX, December 15, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Benchmark International successfully facilitated the transaction of Coastal Packaging and Lachemont Group. Coastal Packaging is a custom packaging and liner covers company offering turnkey, flexible packaging specializing in plain and printed roll stock for form fill and seal machines, open mouth bags, custom fit container liners, and pallet covers. They have flexible minimum runs, which is an advantage.
For over 40 years, Coastal Packaging became one of the top oil and gas industry vendors due to their quality of products and flexibility of service. The business progressed into other heavy-duty product lines specific to the lawn and garden industry. Their ability to custom-make orders in variable quantities sets them apart in the sector and has built a reliable, long-term book of business. Along with a great location, these and other qualities made Coastal Packaging a great strategic acquisition.
Wayne Burns of Coastal Packaging stated, “I would like to thank all the associates at Benchmark International for their dedication and professionalism in the sale of our business. The marketing personnel generated many more inquiries than we anticipated, and when we identified a buyer that we felt comfortable with, the process went extremely smooth.”
The Lachemont Group is a holding company with assets and real estate in New Jersey and Los Angeles. Their commercial property in New Jersey already processes plastic, making Coastal Packaging a strategic buy. The acquisition also helps them expand into a new customer base along with strong brand recognition in the region.
This acquisition allows The Lachemont Group to vertically integrate its related businesses and gain access to a new region of the country. Our sellers are happy to achieve their retirement goals while still allowing the Coastal Packaging name to carry on and prosper. This deal was truly a win-win for everyone involved.
“I am extremely happy we were able to exceed the expectations of our sellers at Coastal Packaging. From the beginning of going on the market, they received a lot of interest. Our seller was patient and thorough, having calls and meetings with all interested buyers. In the end, this paid off in finding the best deal to meet their goals. Our clients were great to work with, and we wish them the best in their new chapter in life.” – Tony Gumieny, Senior Deal Associate, Benchmark International
About Benchmark International:
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handled over $8.25 billion in transaction value across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the #1 Sell-side, Privately Owned M&A Advisor in the World by Pitchbook’s Global League Tables.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: https://blog.benchmarkcorporate.com
