Benchmark International Facilitated The Transaction of Stria, LLC and Bitwise Industries
Bakersfield, CA, December 15, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Benchmark International successfully facilitated the transaction of Stria, LLC, to Bitwise Industries. Stria, LLC. The company works with key third-party platforms to provide classification-as-a-service (CaaS), content service platform support, workflow automation, document scanning, records management, and reprographics services.
Jim Damian, Founder, and CEO of Stria, LLC, commented, “Over the past decade, Stria has brought tens of millions of dollars to the Kern County economy. As we enter this new chapter, we are happy that Bitwise Industries, a company just as committed to serving our region's businesses, is now our parent company. Stria will continue to service clients throughout the U.S. with the same management and services."
Bitwise Industries creates a bridge between humans from marginalized communities and stories of systemic poverty to garner skills and resources necessary to access opportunities in the tech industry. By leveraging public-private partnerships, Bitwise provides paid apprenticeships to students to learn tech skills, connects students to meaningful tech opportunities, and builds vibrant workspace buildings in underestimated cities. By upskilling disenfranchised humans, the company empowers people to change their own lives, which ignites and transforms the regional economies of the cities which Bitwise serves.
Natasha Felkins, VP of Bakersfield Bitwise Industries, commented, "We are excited to continue expanding our footprint in Bakersfield. This acquisition not only highlights our commitment to advancing established local companies through a digital transformation but our goal of developing a thriving technology hub. This latest addition to the companies under the Bitwise banner will continue to power businesses across the nation and here locally with digital solutions."
The Deal Associate, Brittney Easter from Benchmark International, commented, "The Stria Team collaborated with their Benchmark International deal team from the beginning. They were able to provide data quickly and communicate their wants and needs efficiently. The two parties hit it off during their first conversation and established a strong connection. We look forward to watching the partnership between Stria and Bitwise Industries grow."
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350 / Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Enquiries@BenchmarkIntl.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com
About Benchmark International:
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handled over $8.25 billion in transaction value across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the #1 Sell-side, Privately Owned M&A Advisor in the World by Pitchbook’s Global League Tables.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: https://blog.benchmarkcorporate.com
