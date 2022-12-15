Telgian’s Steve Goyette Appointed to ConnexFM Retail Council
Atlanta, GA, December 15, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Telgian Engineering & Consulting, LLC (TEC) Executive Vice President of Business Development Steve Goyette, CFPS, CET was recently appointed to the ConnexFM Retail Council. The Council serves to facilitate communication between the ConnexFM facility manager community and the ConnexFM Supplier Relations Committee.
The ConnexFM Retail Council is led by a team of four facility managers and four industry suppliers. In addition to Goyette, the team includes industry suppliers Rick Lee (Brinco), Dave Emmons (Authority HVAC), and Mike McCalister (CBRE). It also includes facility managers Co-Chair Kirk Beaudoin (Adidas), Amber Belus (Ted Baker), Johanna Farfan (Swarovski), and Marilyn Morse (Lowes).
“I am honored to serve on the ConnexFM Retail Council,” says Goyette. “I look forward to supporting ConnexFM and its essential mission, which is to serve facilities management professionals and to lead the industry by providing resources, solutions, and networking opportunities.”
Goyette is a Certified Fire Protection Specialist (CFPS) and is Level III NICET Certified in Automatic Sprinkler System Layout, with over 35 years of experience. This comprehensive knowledge and experience provide a unique perspective for the Council.
In addition, Goyette also plays an active leadership role within several important fire and life safety organizations. He is a member of the NFPA 915 Technical Committee on Remote Inspections and the NFPA 232 Technical Committee on the Standard for Protection of Records, as well as a member of the Society of Fire Protection Engineers (SFPE) San Diego Chapter.
About Telgian Engineering & Consulting, LLC (TEC)
Telgian Engineering & Consulting, LLC (TEC) is a full-service global engineering and risk mitigation consulting firm specializing in complex, multi-discipline public and private sector projects. Since 1985, this industry-leading company has provided professional services related to the protection of people, property, information, and organizational mission against preventable losses.
TEC services include strategic/enterprise risk management, security risk consulting, fire protection engineering, emergency management, operations continuity consulting, and construction administration services. Company professionals are dedicated to delivering value through effective protection solutions that meet today’s risk challenges. In addition to a uniquely global perspective, TEC experts also provide in-depth knowledge of local, state, and federal compliance matters.
The company partners with clients such as architects, engineers, owners, developers, risk and facility management firms, construction teams, and government agencies. In addition, TEC serves industry sectors that include commercial, education, healthcare, hospitality, industrial, and aviation across the US and around the globe.
