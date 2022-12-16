TRANSFORM23: Free Virtual Fundraising Summit Featuring 10 Wow-Packed Sessions Led by 10 Visionary and Inspiring Speakers
Tammy Zonker, one of North America's top 20 fundraising experts, is hosting a free fundraising transformation virtual summit called TRANSFORM23 on January 25, 2023.
Detroit, MI, December 16, 2022 --(PR.com)-- • Identify the key factors shaping philanthropy now and how they impact nonprofits in the future.
• Learn how to create human connections across the digital divide.
• Discuss tangible principles and applications of artificial intelligence in nonprofit fundraising.
• Learn how to incorporate cryptocurrency into your fundraising strategy.
• Identify the true hero in the nonprofit story.
Today, Tammy Zonker, Founder and President of Fundraising Transformed and recognized as one of North America's top 20 fundraising experts, announced she is hosting a free all-day fundraising transformation virtual summit called TRANSFORM23 on January 25, 2023.
World-renowned Dr. Adrian Sargeant and Dr. Jen Shang from the Institute for Sustainable Philanthropy, Una Osili, Associate Dean for Research and International Programs at the I.U. Lilly Family School of Philanthropy, and Alex Wilson, Co-Founder of The Giving Block, will be speaking alongside six other extraordinary thought leaders.
TRANSFORM23 is hyper-focused on equipping fundraisers everywhere to take their fundraising to the next, next level. We're talking: Understanding the science of how human beings form relationships to inform how we might build stronger and more fulfilling relationships with our supporters, exploring the psychological theories of meaning and meaningfulness in the philanthropic context, identifying the key factors shaping philanthropy now and how they impact nonprofits, discussing tangible principles and applications of A.I. in nonprofit fundraising, how to incorporate cryptocurrency into your fundraising strategy, creating human connection across the digital divide, exploring several approaches to tell more ethical and equitable stories, recruiting diverse members to your nonprofit board, and exploring the divergent views of donor-centered fundraising and community-centered fundraising to identify the true hero in the nonprofit story.
Thanks to generous sponsors including The Giving Block, Tatango, Arjuna Solutions, DonorPerfect, Community Boost and others – Tammy is hosting this wow-packed, day-long virtual summit free of charge to help equip and empower fundraisers and nonprofit leaders everywhere transform their fundraising in 2023 and beyond.
When asked why she's offering such a powerful line-up of forward-thinking speakers for free, Tammy Zonker said, "We're firmly committed to John F. Kennedy's ideal that a rising tide lifts all boats. We believe there's an urgent need for fundraisers everywhere to work together toward a transformed and sustainable future. And we believe what's good for fundraising professionals and the organizations they represent is good for all people, communities, and the world."
From inspiring keynotes and educational sessions to visionary thinking and the future of technology to transforming the world – it will be an empowering and inspirational gathering.
While free to attend, spots are limited. Fundraisers and nonprofit leaders are encouraged to register now.
To learn more and register for free, visit www.fundraisingtransformed.com/transform23.
About Tammy Zonker
Recognized as one of America's Top 20 Fundraising Experts, Tammy Zonker is an inspiring international speaker and trainer in the discipline of transformational philanthropy. She has led, trained, and coached nonproﬁt social service organizations, private schools, colleges and universities, and healthcare organizations to raise more than half-billion dollars, including a single gift of $27.1M.
Tammy is a masterful storyteller, major gifts strategist, and fundraising expert. She's also a certiﬁed AFP Master Trainer. Her passion for donor development and mission impact is contagious, inspiring, and transformational. She pours all of this expertise and passion into her training and speaking to equip and empower others to skyrocket their fundraising results.
When Tammy is not speaking at conferences or fundraising, she's leading webinars, masterclasses, board and development team retreats or training, workshops, and coaching her growing virtual membership community of Fundraising Transformers.
To learn more about the Fundraising Transformers Community membership, visit www.fundraisingtransformed.com/growth.
About Fundraising Transformed
We're your strategic fundraising partner. We work with people who want to make a difference: shelter the homeless, feed the hungry, stop abuse, eradicate poverty, make education and quality healthcare available to all, and help children heal, grow, and thrive.
In partnership with you, we clarify the fundamentals—who you are, what you do, why it matters, and how others can help fulfill your mission. To help equip and empower your staff, board, and volunteers to transform your fundraising so you can transform the world.
To learn more about Fundraising Transformed, visit www.fundraisingtransformed.com.
Categories