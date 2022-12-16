US Navy Strategic Systems Programs (Navy SSP), in Partnership with the NavalX Midwest Tech Bridge, Present the 2023 Hypersonic Innovation Conference

US Navy Strategic Systems Programs, in partnership with the NavalX Midwest Tech Bridge, present the 2nd annual Hypersonic Innovation Conference. This forum will emphasize the pressing needs to advance American hypersonic technologies and leverage these technologies to achieve U.S. National Security goals. As nations around the world accelerate their development and production of hypersonic systems the pace of US developments needs to advance as well.