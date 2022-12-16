US Navy Strategic Systems Programs (Navy SSP), in Partnership with the NavalX Midwest Tech Bridge, Present the 2023 Hypersonic Innovation Conference
US Navy Strategic Systems Programs, in partnership with the NavalX Midwest Tech Bridge, present the 2nd annual Hypersonic Innovation Conference. This forum will emphasize the pressing needs to advance American hypersonic technologies and leverage these technologies to achieve U.S. National Security goals. As nations around the world accelerate their development and production of hypersonic systems the pace of US developments needs to advance as well.
This forum will emphasize the pressing needs to advance American hypersonic technologies and leverage these technologies to achieve U.S. National Security goals. As nations around the world accelerate their development and production of hypersonic systems the pace of US developments needs to advance as well. Hypersonic weapons have the potential to change the balance of power in the Pacific and Europe and only a concerted effort across the DoD and with our allies will allow the US to maintain the balance of global power.
HIC 2023 will convene over 700 senior-level DoD officials, military leaders, academics, and solution providers, and more than 50 sponsors and exhibitors, for three full days of discussions, educational presentations, networking, technology and service exhibits, and more.
Key topics of discussion at the event will include:
- Prioritizing an increase in hypersonics production as a key enabler to the current US defense mission.
- Leading Army initiatives to deliver hypersonic capabilities that will deter and defeat rapidly modernizing adversaries.
- Rapidly developing and deploying hypersonic weapons capabilities across all Services through optimized investments.
- Facilitating the implementation of the DoD’s National Hypersonics Initiative 2.0: Accelerating the Nation’s hypersonics development.
- Identifying innovative technologies relative to the U.S. Navy's Conventional Prompt Strike hypersonic weapon program (CPS).
- and more
This event includes two full days of unclassified, and one complete day of classified, presentations and panel discussions, as well as 8+ hours of dedicated networking and exhibition time. Those interested in learning more should visit: hypersonicinnovation.com.
Contact
Defense Strategies InstituteContact
Nick Liberato-Randall
201.210.8804
https://www.hypersonicinnovation.com/
