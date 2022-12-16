Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction of a Collection of Jimmy Johns Franchise Restaurants to a Private Investor
Denver, CO, December 16, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Benchmark International is pleased to announce the acquisition of 6 Denver metro Jimmy John’s franchise restaurants, known as Rupp Enterprises, to a private investor.
Rupp Enterprises was truly a family-run establishment. Multiple Rupp family members worked within the group, both in the day-to-day and back office. The buyer, who wishes to remain private, has extensive experience through ownership of several McDonald's restaurant locations. This was a good opportunity to change ownership from one family to another.
"Benchmark's processes allowed us to communicate with knowledgeable buyers, ultimately matching us with the best fit. It was great to exit at a fair value and feel good about the leadership meshing with the teams we built. The Benchmark team communicated quickly and at a high level." Jason Rupp – CEO
“Jason had high expectations going into this process. He truly wanted to see what his options were in the market. After speaking with all manner of potential buyers, we found the right group to take control.” - Jonathan Blair, Benchmark International Senior Associate
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350 / Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Enquiries@BenchmarkIntl.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com
About Benchmark International:
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handled over $8.25 billion in transaction value across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the #1 Sell-side, Privately Owned M&A Advisor in the World by Pitchbook’s Global League Tables.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: https://blog.benchmarkcorporate.com
Rupp Enterprises was truly a family-run establishment. Multiple Rupp family members worked within the group, both in the day-to-day and back office. The buyer, who wishes to remain private, has extensive experience through ownership of several McDonald's restaurant locations. This was a good opportunity to change ownership from one family to another.
"Benchmark's processes allowed us to communicate with knowledgeable buyers, ultimately matching us with the best fit. It was great to exit at a fair value and feel good about the leadership meshing with the teams we built. The Benchmark team communicated quickly and at a high level." Jason Rupp – CEO
“Jason had high expectations going into this process. He truly wanted to see what his options were in the market. After speaking with all manner of potential buyers, we found the right group to take control.” - Jonathan Blair, Benchmark International Senior Associate
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350 / Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Enquiries@BenchmarkIntl.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com
About Benchmark International:
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handled over $8.25 billion in transaction value across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the #1 Sell-side, Privately Owned M&A Advisor in the World by Pitchbook’s Global League Tables.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: https://blog.benchmarkcorporate.com
Contact
Benchmark InternationalContact
Brittney Zoeller
813-898-2350
www.benchmarkintl.com
Brittney Zoeller
813-898-2350
www.benchmarkintl.com
Categories