Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between Promaxx Tool and Milton Industries
Pittsburg, PA, December 16, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Benchmark International is pleased to announce the acquisition of ProMaxx Tool by Milton Industries.
ProMaxx Tool is a designer and manufacturer of proprietary on-the-vehicle exhaust manifold repair (EMR) kits and other specialty tools. Milton industries, based in Chicago, Illinois designs, manufactures, and markets precision-engineered products. Combined, this acquisition continues Milton Industries' aggressive growth strategy by complementing each other's existing product lines.
“Benchmark International showcased its vast experience and expertise in bringing together the strengths and synergies of two industry leaders. The team at Benchmark truly earned five stars for their high energy, keen insight, and leadership in facilitating this union. In today's complex market, a solid well-thought-out strategy and execution are why I entrusted and leaned on Benchmark's ability to deliver." - Jeff Del Rossa, ProMaxx Tool
Following the acquisition, Greg Carlson will continue as CEO of Milton Industries. Del Rossa will lead the Specialty Tool Group of Milton Industries.
“Jeff was highly motivated to get a deal done, but not just any deal. He wanted the right fit to lead his company into the future. The chemistry between Promaxx & Milton Industries was apparent from the beginning, and we can't wait to see what the upcoming years look like for this new group." - Jonathan Blair, Senior Associate
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350 / Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Enquiries@BenchmarkIntl.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com
About Benchmark International:
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handled over $8.25 billion in transaction value across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the #1 Sell-side, Privately Owned M&A Advisor in the World by Pitchbook’s Global League Tables.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: https://blog.benchmarkcorporate.com
Contact
Brittney Zoeller
813-898-2350
www.benchmarkintl.com
