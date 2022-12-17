FDB Panel Fittings Cams for Quarter Turns and L/T Handles Now Suit Different Depths of Door Frame
The selection of ex-stock cams available from the FDB Online store can make the task of selecting the correct cam for a lock mechanism to match the depth of door frame more straightforward.
Isleworth, United Kingdom, December 17, 2022 --(PR.com)-- FDB have explained that when they consider the process of specifying a lock mechanism, it is often an undervalued task to select the correct cam to match the depth of door frame. This is clearly vital to ensuring an appropriate degree of sealing and is a significant component in producing the operational “feel” when closing a door.
Enclosures, cabinets and inspection/access panels are an important protective layer for both humans and equipment, therefore correct lock fitment is “key” to operation and longevity.
The selection of ex-stock cams available from the Panel Fittings Online store make this task more straightforward. Matching the offset of a cam with the lock body length is crucial to success of any enclosure installation – a process that Panel Fittings ease for customers by offering their Rocfast assembly/logistics program. This process includes the ability to consult their experienced technical sales team to generate the right specification for each customer project. The follow up of lock assembly and delivery greatly simplifies supply of correctly specified and assembled units to production or on-site fitting.
