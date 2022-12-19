Press Releases>Philanthropy & Non-profit>Impact LA>

Free After-School Meals

Impact LA participates in the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Child and Adult Care Food Program, providing free meals to children after-school.

Los Angeles, CA, December 19, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Impact LA participates in the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Child and Adult Care Food Program. The CACFP is available without charge to all enrolled children at the following location(s):

Apricot Valley Elementary
1320 Henley Pkwy., Patterson, CA 95363
1/9/2023 - 5/31/2023
Mon - Fri |Supper: 2:45PM

Grayson Elementary School
301 Howard Rd., Westley, CA 95387
1/9/2023 - 5/31/2023
Mon - Fri |Supper: 2:40PM

Creekside Middle School
535 Peregrine Dr., Patterson, CA 95363
1/9/2023 - 5/31/2023
Mon - Fri |Supper: 3:05PM

Northmead Elementary School
625 L St., Patterson, CA 95363
1/9/2023 - 5/31/2023
Mon - Fri |Supper: 2:50PM

Las Palmas Elementary
624 W Las Palmas Ave., Patterson, CA 95363
1/9/2023 - 5/31/2023
Mon - Fri |Supper: 2:50PM

Walnut Grove Elementary
775 N Hartley St., Patterson, CA 95363
1/9/2023 - 5/31/2023
Mon - Fri |Supper: 2:40PM
Contact
Impact LA
Courtney Lockridge
213-895-7943
www.impactla.org
