Colby Keefe Elected Stockholder at Henderson Franklin
Fort Myers, FL, December 17, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A., is pleased to announce that real estate attorney Colby Keefe has been elected a stockholder. She relocated to Southwest Florida to join the firm’s Real Estate Department and has steadily worked to distinguish herself as a highly-effective representative for condominium and homeowners’ associations. Her mentor and department chair, Amanda Barritt, shares, “I am thrilled to call Colby a Henderson Franklin partner! She has been a superstar in our real estate and association law practice since she joined the firm in 2021 and will only continue to excel in her career. She is a valuable asset to the firm, our clients and our community.”
Keefe understands the complex nuances of association operations and works closely with board members, management firms, and community association industry professionals. She is known for providing her clients with clear counsel on a broad range of issues, including the interpretation and amending of governing documents, contracting with vendors, zoning ordinances, liability policies, collections, foreclosures, and compliance with applicable state and federal laws such as the Fair Housing Act. Not surprising that the Florida Association for Women Lawyers named her a “Leader in Law” in 2020.
In the community, Keefe is a member of the South Gulf Coast chapter of the Community Association Institute (CAI), and is a former president of the St. Johns Association for Women Lawyers. She is also a seasoned speaker and provides continuing education and board certification courses to condominium association managers.
On what this election means to her, Keefe shares, “This accomplishment is considered by many to be a career milestone, but it is only as honorable as the group of attorneys, staff, and team that I am surrounded by. I am deeply honored to be named a partner at Henderson Franklin and join the stellar attorneys who have achieved this before me. I am grateful for the many mentors at the firm who continue to support my growth. I feel privileged to serve clients alongside this team.”
Keefe obtained her undergraduate degree at Flagler College and her Juris Doctorate at the University of Georgia School of Law. She is based out of the firm’s Fort Myers office and may be reached at Colby.Keefe@henlaw.com or by phone at 239-344-1184.
About Henderson Franklin
Henderson Franklin has served the legal needs and communities of Southwest Florida since 1924. The firm is the largest, locally-based law firm between Tampa and Miami, with over 55 attorneys dedicated to providing a wide range of legal services in the areas of business and tax planning, estate planning, family law, business and civil litigation, eminent domain, intellectual property, workers' compensation, employment law, real estate, and land use and environmental law. Henderson Franklin operates offices in Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, Naples and Sarasota (by appointment). For more information on Keefe or Henderson Franklin, please visit www.henlaw.com.
Gail Lamarche
239-344-1100
www.henlaw.com
