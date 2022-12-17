Douglas Szabo to Serve on Lee County Bar Association’s Executive Council
Fort Myers, FL, December 17, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A., is pleased to announce that managing lawyer Douglas Szabo has been elected to serve on the Lee County Bar Association’s Executive Council. His role as a member-at-large will commence on January 1, 2023, and will coincide with the induction of Spencer Cordell as the new Lee County Bar Association President.
Szabo shares, “I look forward serving on the LCBA Board and advancing the causes which the Board supports in educating the public and charitable causes.”
Over eight hundred attorneys in Southwest Florida are members of the Lee County Bar Association. Szabo looks forward to fostering participation within the membership and outreach within the community. He brings with him a wealth of leadership experience and connections that will be a benefit to the Council and energize the Association.
Szabo began his legal career with Henderson Franklin in 1987 and has served in various leadership roles, including chair of the Business Litigation Department. Beyond his administrative duties, he has an active bankruptcy practice representing trustees and other creditors in bankruptcy court. For over 35 years, Szabo’s passion is handling complex litigation matters helping businesses resolve corporate and partnership disputes, trade secret litigation, real estate disputes, and breach of contract lawsuits. In addition, he also represents media companies in First Amendment matters.
In the community, Szabo serves on the Board of Directors for the Early Learning Coalition of Southwest Florida and is a member of the Southwest Florida Bankruptcy Professional Association and Tampa Bay Bankruptcy Bar Association. He is a graduate of Leadership Lee County and previously served as chairman of its Steering Committee. Through the years, Szabo has also served as president of the Lee County YMCA Board; chairman of the YMCA Youth Sustaining Funds Drive; a member of the City of Palms Classic Board of Directors; co-chairman of the City of Palms Basketball Alumni Association; and president of the Calusa Nature Center and Planetarium Board of Directors.
Szabo has been honored by Florida Super Lawyers and named a “Top Lawyer” by Naples Illustrated magazine for his work in business and commercial litigation. He was named to the Best Lawyers in America list for 2023. Szabo received his undergraduate degree from Rollins College (with high distinction) and his law degree from the University of Florida (with honors). He may be reached at 239-344-1260 or via email at douglas.szabo@henlaw.com.
About Henderson Franklin
Henderson Franklin has served the legal needs and communities of Southwest Florida since 1924. The firm is the largest, locally-based law firm between Tampa and Miami, with over 55 attorneys dedicated to providing a wide range of legal services in the areas of business and tax planning, estate planning, family law, business and civil litigation, eminent domain, intellectual property, workers' compensation, employment law, real estate, and land use and environmental law. Henderson Franklin operates offices in Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, Naples and Sarasota (by appointment). For more information on Szabo or Henderson Franklin, please visit www.henlaw.com.
