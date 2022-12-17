Demand Spring Releases 2023 Revenue Marketing Predictions
Boston, MA, December 17, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Revenue Marketing consultancy Demand Spring today released their 2023 Revenue Marketing Predictions.
Marketing leaders are no strangers to change, and have been reacting to a variety of disruptions for the past three years. Many have found building a Revenue Marketing foundation for their organizations to be incredibly challenging. Demand Spring’s 2023 Revenue Marketing Predictions are designed to help marketers from organizations of all sizes develop marketing plans and strategies to help them thrive and succeed next year and beyond.
This year’s predictions cover a wide scope of topics from a cross-section of Revenue Marketing experts:
- Demand Spring Founder and Executive Chair Mark Emond looks at ways marketers can recession-proof their marketing budgets as we head into 2023 and the threat of a recession looms.
- Senior MarTech Consultant Meg Stamper shares how organizations can engage in corporate activism, and why this is important in the B2B sector moving forward.
- Derek Boshkov, Director of Marketing Technology, dives into the importance of doubling down on your marketing analytics, and three actions that marketers can take to make informed decisions based on accurate data.
- Marketing Manager Robyn Mia predicts that organizations are now entering a new era of community-led growth to help build and nurture communities of loyal customers.
“While there is a high level of uncertainty for the coming year, marketers have an opportunity to change the trajectory of their storyline and see success on a number of fronts,” said Matt Roberts, CEO of Demand Spring. “Although an economic downturn is anticipated, marketers can help keep their businesses afloat by helping to drive revenue, align their strategies with the organizations short and long-term goals, and guide key decisions by providing data-driven insights.”
For more information, and to see a full copy of the report, visit https://demandspring.com/whitepapers/2023-revenue-marketing-predictions/.
About Demand Spring
Demand Spring is an integrated Revenue Marketing consultancy that helps marketing organizations stand taller by enabling them to scale their ability to contribute to pipeline and revenue. Our team of Revenue Marketing Strategists, Content Marketers, and Marketing Technologists help our clients transform their marketing practices, deliver exceptional customer experiences, and drive revenue.
