Nationally Ranked Broker Returns to Keller Williams Bay Area Estates
Julie Wyss has relocated her team to continue successful growth. KW Bay Area Estates is thrilled to announce that industry leader Julie Wyss and the Wyss Group have returned home to its thriving Los Gatos office. The group is a family enterprise that consistently ranks among the top 1% in the country and has closed over $1.1B in sales. Julie returns to KW Bay Area December 20 and will operate out of the Los Gatos office at 16780 Lark Avenue.
Los Gatos, CA, December 19, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Julie Wyss relocates team to continue successful growth
KW Bay Area Estates is thrilled to announce that industry leader Julie Wyss and the Wyss Group have returned home to its thriving Los Gatos office. The group is a family enterprise that consistently ranks among the top 1% in the country and has closed over $1.1B in sales.
"Julie is a world-class professional at the top of her game, and we are honored to welcome her back," says Mark von Kaenel, Managing Broker of KW Bay Area Estates. "The return of the Wyss Group is a testament to our agent resources and growth opportunities, supporting agents to achieve more for their clients."
Julie and the Wyss Group have built their success on intelligent strategy, outstanding property marketing, complete project management, and insightful negotiation. Every client is expertly represented in property identification, trustworthy guidance, and comprehensive market intelligence. Whether representing Silicon Valley tech executives or guiding the mom next door, the Wyss Group advocate for their real estate clients with fierce determination, endless patience, and a desire to build trusted relationships that last forever.
The Wyss Group is comprised of Julie, Julie's husband, Mark, daughter Bianca Yu, and son Kyle Wyss, plus a transaction coordinator to ensure seamless transactions. With a team of design, marketing, and construction professionals providing additional support, Julie recognizes, "I have an entire team behind each transaction, which provides me the opportunity to focus on building relationships and supporting our clients to the highest degree in every way." Julie returns to KW Bay Area December 20 and will operate out of the Los Gatos office at 16780 Lark Avenue.
