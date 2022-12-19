Nationally Ranked Broker Returns to Keller Williams Bay Area Estates

Julie Wyss has relocated her team to continue successful growth. KW Bay Area Estates is thrilled to announce that industry leader Julie Wyss and the Wyss Group have returned home to its thriving Los Gatos office. The group is a family enterprise that consistently ranks among the top 1% in the country and has closed over $1.1B in sales. Julie returns to KW Bay Area December 20 and will operate out of the Los Gatos office at 16780 Lark Avenue.