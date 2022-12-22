Future Horizons Set to Release Companion Guide to Award Winning Book, Uniquely Normal, on January 3, 2023
A Successful and Commonsense Approach to Treating Autism.
Arlington, TX, December 22, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Future Horizons, Inc. is proud to announce that the Uniquely Normal Manual will be released on January 3, 2023. It is the companion guide to Uniquely Normal, which was a 2018 IPPY Gold Medal Award Winner in the Mental/Psychology category.
The author, Robert J. Bernstein, is a renowned therapist, and consults for numerous organizations, including the National Council on Alcoholism and Other Drug Dependencies. He was publicly acclaimed for pioneering table tennis as a means to facilitate social interaction among young people with autism. His work with a previously nonverbal child whom he helped learn to speak was documented nationally.
Giving advance praise for the book, Dr. Temple Grandin noted that the book has “lots of practical tips to help parents and teacher work with autistic children and adults.” And as the author says, “You don’t need a graduate school education to use this method. You already know how to do everything necessary to make a difference for your child.”
