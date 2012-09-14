PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Educator Greg Mullen is Exploring the Core of Education with New Book and Podcast Greg Mullen's new book, "Creating a Self-Directed Learning Environment: Standards-Based and Social-Emotional Learning," redefines education introducing a flexible, three-tiered, visual framework designed for school-wide collaboration. - December 20, 2019 - Greg Mullen

Positive Mindset Company Publishes "Mindset Drives Performance" Book on Amazon Push Pull Lift LLC is a positive mindset company. The world needs a company focused on positive mindsets and Push Pull Lift is that company. The company’s website is www.pushpulllift.com. The book can be found on Amazon at "Mindset Drives Performance" by John Schneider. The Instagram account is @push.pull.lift and has 12K followers to show relevance. - December 20, 2019 - Push Pull Lift LLC

New Book by Laureen Kruse Diephof: "Walking Over the Earth" Adelaide Books is proud to offer the latest work by Laureen Kruse Diephof, "Walking Over the Earth," hitting stores everywhere. - December 20, 2019 - Adelaide Books

Seawolf Press Holiday Gift Ideas - Nine Books on Amazon Best-Seller Lists SeaWolf Press is proud to announce that eight of their titles from their Illustrated Classics series have been listed on Amazon’s Top 100 Sellers List for the category of Classic Action and Adventure and one book made the Top 100 Sellers List for Classic Literature and Fiction. The titles and ranks... - December 20, 2019 - SeaWolf Press

New Book Released by Exciting New British Author, and Co-Founder of Xnforce, Adam Bowcutt; Helping Men That Have Experienced Depression and Are Now Low in Confidence Book Launch Event at Brisbane Powerhouse: This practical guidebook is geared towards those who want to build stronger mental health. It promotes independent thinking, self-awareness, critical thinking skills, self-leadership, motivation and most importantly, confidence. - December 20, 2019 - Xnforce

The Missionary of Wall Street Leads Dozens of Volunteers in Successful Advent Mission During New York’s "Santa Con" Dozens of street missionaries, led by Steve Auth, author of “The Missionary of Wall Street” and Chief Investment Officer, Equities, at Federated Investors “FII,” completed another successful street mission this weekend in New York City. The mission began during New York’s... - December 19, 2019 - Steve Auth

Light Of The Moon Publishing Releases New G.W. Mullins Book "Native American Legends An Anthology Of Creation Myths And Origin Tales" Best-Selling author G.W. Mullins (Star People Sky Gods And Other Tales Of The Native American Indians, The Native American Cook Book, The Native American StoryBook Vols 1-5), returns with “Native American Legends An Anthology Of Creation Myths And Origin Tales.” Along with Award Winning Artist C.L. Hause, Mullins explores the vast and often forgotten history of the Native American Indian tribes through their folklore and mythology. - December 19, 2019 - Light Of The Moon Publishing

A Bestselling New Release in Neuroscience on Amazon.com Explaining the Origin of Consciousness Receives Praise and Push-Back Citing research conducted at eleven different universities, the author of a new book entitled, “Consciousness, The Hard Problem Solved,” reveals what he believes is the origin of consciousness and is both praised and ridiculed as a result. - December 18, 2019 - The Oaklea Press

Light Of The Moon Publishing Releases New G.W. Mullins Book "Native American Legends An Anthology Of The Hopi Indians" Best-Selling Author G.W. Mullins and Award-Winning Artist C.L. Hause have returned with a new Anthology of the Hopi Indians. The collection looks back into the history of the Hopi and revives a history of one of the oldest Native American tribes. This anthology collects an extensive amount of folklore, while preserving Native American history. - December 18, 2019 - Light Of The Moon Publishing

Sheriff Joe Arpaio Inks Major Book Deal "America’s Toughest Sheriff” Signs with Defiance Press & Publishing for a Book About His Life Story. - December 17, 2019 - Defiance Press & Publishing, LLC

LaTribuna Christian Publishing Investigates Totally Preventable Medical Mistakes in American Hospitals Latribuna Christian Publishing reports its findings that over 400000 lives are lost each year in America. That's over 1100 a day because of totally preventable medical mistakes in American hospitals. Latribuna Christian Publishing asked Chaplain Paul Vescio for his thoughts on this important health care issue. - December 17, 2019 - LaTribuna Christian Publishing

Unsolicited Press Announced Immediate Availability of "Someone Else" by Mary Paula Hunter Unsolicited Press announced immediate availability of "Someone Else" by Mary Paula Hunter. As in the work of David Lynch, "Someone Else" exposes the underbelly of small town America for all its charm and tragedy. At its core, this novel is a page turner luring the reader into the... - December 16, 2019 - Unsolicited Press

New Book by Pedro Xavier Solis: Family Album Adelaide Books is proud to offer the latest work by Pedro Xavier Solis Family Album: An Illustrated Glimpse hitting stores everywhere. - December 16, 2019 - Adelaide Books

Best-Selling Author of "Maude," Donna Foley Mabry Announces the Release of "No Music for Skylark City," Her First Children's Book Donna Foley Mabry, a #1 Amazon bestseller, whose work has appeared on the Wall Street Journal’s Top-10 lists, has published her first book for children ages 8 - 13, "No Music for Skylark City." - December 16, 2019 - Donna Foley Mabry

New Book by Johnny Bell: "Take the Shot" Adelaide Books is proud to offer the latest work by Johnny Bell Take the Shot hitting stores everywhere. - December 15, 2019 - Adelaide Books

New Book by Mary Gray: "Poetic Justice" Adelaide Books is proud to offer the latest work by Mary Gray Poetic Justice hitting stores everywhere. - December 15, 2019 - Adelaide Books

New Book by Donny Barilla: "Winter on an Autumn Day" Adelaide Books is proud to offer the latest work by Donny Barilla, "Winter on an Autumn Day" hitting stores everywhere. - December 15, 2019 - Adelaide Books

Empowering the Leaders of Tomorrow, Today - Sabinah Adewole’s "A Child’s Journey Through Poetry" Inspires Positive Growth Mindset in an Easy-to-Read Format In a modern society of mass information where children are exposed to current issues like safety, climate change, environmental impact, cultural diversity, and family dynamics on a daily basis, Sabinah Adewole’s poetry uses child-approved themes like rainbows, seaside, picnics, and unicorns, to... - December 14, 2019 - P.A.V.E. Press

New Book Explaining the Origin of Consciousness is Now a Bestseller in the Neuroscience Category on Amazon Citing research conducted at eleven different universities, the author of a new book entitled, "Consciousness, The Hard Problem Solved," reveals what the findings if that research clearly indicate, in the aggregate, to be the origin of consciousness. - December 14, 2019 - The Oaklea Press

New Book by Darren C. Demaree: "So Clearly Beautiful" Adelaide Books is proud to offer the latest work by Darren C. Demaree "So Clearly Beautiful" hitting stores everywhere. - December 14, 2019 - Adelaide Books

Histria Books Announces Donation Drive to Aid Victims of the Devastating Earthquake in Albania Histria Books is pleased to announce that it will donate $10 for each copy of "Scanderbeg: George Castiota and the Albanian Resistance to Islamic Expansion" sold on its website HistriaBooks.com in the month of December to aid victims of the devastating earthquake in Albania. The book is published... - December 14, 2019 - Histria Books

New Children’s Fiction, "The Chemical Drones" by HashWrite, Released "The Chemical Drones" is a charming and relevant story that will appeal to kids of all cultures. It’s fun, but at the same time, teaches some important lessons about respect, getting along with people, and doing the right thing. - December 13, 2019 - The Chemical Drones

New Book by Robert Wexelblatt: "Intuition of The News" Adelaide Books is proud to offer the latest work by Robert Wexelblatt "Intuition of The News" hitting stores everywhere. - December 13, 2019 - Adelaide Books

New Book by Edward V. Bonner: "Purple Dawn" Adelaide Books is proud to offer the latest work by Edward V. Bonner "Purple Dawn" hitting stores everywhere. - December 13, 2019 - Adelaide Books

New Book by John Ballam: "The Mary House" Adelaide Books is proud to offer the latest work by John Ballam "The Mary House" hitting stores everywhere. - December 13, 2019 - Adelaide Books

Kiwi Company Pure SEO, Receives Deloitte Fast 500 Award for 7th Consecutive Year Pure SEO, a digital marketing agency based in Auckland, New Zealand has once again been listed on the Deloitte Asia Pacific Technology Fast 500 index. This year marks the 7th consecutive year that Pure SEO has received the award – a rare achievement for a New Zealand company. The Deloitte 2019... - December 12, 2019 - Pure SEO

Historic Tennis Book "The Pros: The Forgotten Era of Tennis" Now for Sale John Newcombe contributed foreword to new book written by man who helped create an organization that won a Nobel Peace Prize. - December 12, 2019 - New Chapter Press

New Monthly Puzzle Book Service Launched by Puzzles For Puzzlers A new service offering five brand new puzzle books per month has just been launched by Puzzles For Puzzlers sending new books every month directly to subscribers for them to print and use at home. - December 12, 2019 - Puzzles For Puzzlers

Histria Books Announces the Release of Lafayette: Courtier to Crown Fugitive, 1757-1777 by Bestselling Author S.P. Grogan Histria Books is pleased to announce the release of Lafayette: Courtier to Crown Fugitive, 1757-1777 by bestselling author S.P. Grogan. The book is published by the Addison & Highsmith Publishers, an imprint of Histria Books dedicated to outstanding original works of fiction. More so than history,... - December 12, 2019 - Histria Books

New Book Release from Fireship Press - “Quest for Gold” The Golden Age of Piracy. - December 12, 2019 - Fireship Press

Michael Terence Publishing Announces the Release of "The Secret of the Twin Parchments: The Golden One," a Young Adult Adventure by B.A. Knight Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "The Secret of the Twin Parchments: The Golden One" – the first in a young adult adventure series by B.A. Knight. - December 12, 2019 - Michael Terence Publishing

Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "My Life With a Waggy Tail" by Malcolm R. Hodson Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "My Life With a Waggy Tail" – a humour-filled story by Malcolm R. Hodson – part of the My Life Series. - December 12, 2019 - Michael Terence Publishing

New Book by Dave and Jessie Gerber: "A Robot's Journey to Find a Heart" Adelaide Books is proud to offer the latest work by Dave and Jessie Gerber "A Robot's Journey to Find a Heart," hitting stores everywhere. - December 12, 2019 - Adelaide Books

New Book by Philip Wexler: "The Sad Parade" Adelaide Books is proud to offer the latest work by Philip Wexler "The Sad Parade" hitting stores everywhere. - December 12, 2019 - Adelaide Books

New Book by Suzanne Maggio: "The Cardinal Club" Adelaide Books is proud to offer the latest work by Suzanne Maggio "The Cardinal Club" hitting stores everywhere. - December 12, 2019 - Adelaide Books

Powerhouse Thriller "Realm of the Unknown" by James McPike is Out Today on Amazon After a shocking massacre in a remote desert town appears to have supernatural implications, a renowned Israeli investigator is summoned to solve the case. - December 11, 2019 - James McPike

Raiman Rocks "Shine Like a Diamond" Book Publication & Debut "Shine Like a Diamond," a new book by Gall & Galit Raiman, the diamond experts at Raiman Rocks, brings readers a plethora of personal diamond stories woven with in-depth, expert industry knowledge. The book covers famous diamonds of the world, including famous engagement rings and extremely rare diamonds, and takes readers behind the scenes of the wholesale diamond industry. - December 10, 2019 - Raiman Rocks

The Missionary of Wall Street Embarks on Advent Mission During SantaCon Steve Auth, author of “The Missionary of Wall Street” and Chief Investment Officer, Equities, at Federated Investors (FII), will be embarking on an Advent Mission on December 14 and December 16, along with dozens of volunteers on the streets of SoHo in New York City. Individuals interested... - December 10, 2019 - Steve Auth

The Clyde Series: Coloring and Activities Book This is the first coloring book for The Clyde Series. It includes all your favorite images from the first three books. - December 10, 2019 - JN Prioleau

How Does the Brain Create Consciousness? Or Does It? Research Revealed in a New Book Points to an Answer That is Difficult to Refute Citing research conducted at eleven different universities, the author of a new book entitled, "Consciousness, The Hard Problem Solved," reveals what the findings of that research clearly indicate, in the aggregate, to be the origin of consciousness. - December 10, 2019 - The Oaklea Press

Feeling Overwhelmed by Estate Planning & Elder Law? Scott Squillace, Esq. of Squillace & Associates, P.C. Shares Answers to Common Questions in His Latest Book Now available: "The Family Estate Planning & Elder Law Guide," featuring contributing author Scott E. Squillace, Esq. Anyone who is trying to navigate the complicated landscape of estate planning will find helpful answers to common questions in this book. You'll find information on estate planning basics, tax planning, planning for unmarried and same-sex couples, elder law, asset protection planning, charitable planning and everything in-between. - December 09, 2019 - Squillace & Associates, P.C.

New Book Release Titled, "WTF is Menopause" A new author, Mrs. Lorraine M. Burgess is proud to announce the launching of her first book titled, “WTF is Menopause,” which is available at www.lmbbooks.com or on Amazon. She wrote this book to bring awareness and to inform women they are not alone and they are not crazy; these symptoms are real. She believes this topic is not being addressed publicly, and women are suffering in silence; they are also being misdiagnosed and mislabeled. - December 09, 2019 - Lorraine Burgess Books

Miracles of Kingman Publishing Launches New Website Miracles of Kingman Christian Publishing is a new company based out of Phoenix AZ the websit focus mainly on the many books that Chaplain Paul Vescio wrote and published in the last three months. - December 09, 2019 - LaTribuna Christian Publishing

Loveforce International Gives Away Free E-Books to Celebrate Author's Birthday Loveforce International Publishing is giving away several key e-book titles to celebrate one of its author's birthdays on Amazon worldwide December 14. - December 08, 2019 - Loveforce International Publishing Company

Matthew Prinn of RFP Advisory Group Co-Authors Chapter in Global Law and Business, Titled, "Business Development: A Practical Handbook for Lawyers, Second Edition" "Business Development: A Practical Handbook for Lawyers" is a one stop-shop on business development for law firms, marketing teams and lawyers in private practice. It will also be of interest to in-house lawyers, academics and other professional services providers. - December 05, 2019 - RFP Advisory Group LLC

Amazon Bestselling Author Michelle Lovett Releases Second Book in Series "Life, Love, & Lock Up!" Michelle Lovett is excited to announce the release of her second book in the chart-topping series “Life, Love, & Lock Up” December 14, 2019. This is the highly anticipated follow up book to “Life, Love, & Lock Up--We Got Work to Do” by the internationally known/award winning... - December 05, 2019 - Michelle Lovett

World Change Academy to Release a Powerful and Transformative Book Titled, "CHANGE: Without Exception, Everyone Wants Change! But How?" The 3rd edition of the book “CHANGE,” which was published in Turkey, is now also being released in English. It was written by world-renowned author Akif Manaf who has written 64 published books so far in the area of personal development which have been translated into more than 70 languages and reach a broad readership all over the world. - December 04, 2019 - World Change Academy