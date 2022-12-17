Lakefront Living International, LLC Partners with Follow Up Boss Customer Relationship Management Platform
Lakefront Living Realty brokerages can now take advantage of the #1 real estate CRM choice for growing teams and high-producing agents.
Mansfield, MA, December 17, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Follow Up Boss CRM places all your leads in one place and allows agents to take control of their follow up, work smarter, deliver a first-class client experience, and close more deals.
“Generating thousands of leads each year is an important part of our niche market success,” said Scott Freerksen, CEO of Lakefront Living International. “But converting those leads to sales is where the real game is played. Follow Up Boss will allow our partners to deliver a consistent, personalized experience.”
Follow Up Boss is the leading CRM for high-growth real estate businesses. Agents enjoy how easy it is to fly through their daily tasks and collaborate with team members to move deals through the pipeline. Leaders love powerful automations, reporting tools and integrations with 250+ lead sources, marketing platforms and back-office systems.
“The Follow Up Boss team is committed to helping real estate professionals build effective, efficient, and profitable businesses that out-compete their rivals. That’s what the Follow Up Boss real estate CRM is all about…,” said Dan Corkill, CEO and Co-Founder of Follow Up Boss.
Follow Up Boss allows agents to follow up fast no matter where they are. Smart iOS and Android Apps put the entire CRM in their pocket to automatically track calls, texts and emails.
“One of the best benefits is how the CRM integrates with our website, LakefrontLiving.com,” said Christine Mosier, COO of Lakefront Living International, “There are 100,000 visitors going to our site each month dreaming of their new lakefront home. Every interaction these visitors have with the website is automatically tracked inside Follow Up Boss and pushed to pre-defined action plans.”
Everything agents need to serve their customers is in one place. Based on a lead’s website activity, agents can easily adjust their saved searches, ping them by text or give them a call to discuss the properties they’ve recently viewed to see if they want to have a showing.
About Lakefront Living International, LLC:
Based in Mansfield, Massachusetts, Lakefront Living International, LLC is an innovative real estate franchise company offering real estate brokers the ability to focus solely on uniting buyers and sellers of lakefront property. Franchised Brokers can immediately channel their lakefront passion into a dynamic business venture by creating a competitive advantage in their local lakefront market utilizing a proven, packaged business model. Additional information on the franchise offering can be found on LakefrontFranchise.com requested through franchise@lakefrontliving.com or call (833) 4MyLake, (833) 469-5253.
Contact
Scott Freerksen
833-469-5253
www.LakefrontFranchise.com
