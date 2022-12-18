AAEON’s de next-V2K8 is the World’s Smallest SBC Powered by AMD Ryzen™ V2000 Series Processors
Again smashing board-space limitations, AAEON’s de next-V2K8 combines industrial-grade features with AMD’s next generation processing power.
Taipei, Taiwan, December 18, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Following the success of the Intel® Core™-powered de next-TGU8, AAEON have now released its counterpart, the de next-V2K8, this time featuring AMD Ryzen™ V2000 Series processors.
Built on the same 3.31” x 2.17” (86 mm x 55 mm) form factor, the de next-V2K8 is the world’s smallest single board computer to host AMD Ryzen™ V2000 processors, with models currently available with AMD Ryzen™ Embedded V2718 and V2516 processors, providing 8 cores and 16 threads alongside Zen 2 x86 core architecture, integrated AMD Radeon™ Graphics, and 16GB onboard LPDDR4x memory.
The board is targeted towards the edge AI, drone, robotics, and smart transportation markets, as demonstrated by its full-function I/O with multiple high-speed interfaces. With a 2.5 GbE port, dual RS232/422/485 pin headers, and total of six USB slots, the de next-V2K8 is designed to accommodate a range of peripheral cameras and sensors. To compliment the board’s integrated AMD Radeon™ Graphics, the board also contains eDP and HDMI 1.4b ports for 4K @30Hz, enabling two simultaneous displays.
These dense features, along with an M.2 2280 M-Key port in such as small, lightweight board make the de next-V2K8 a very attractive option for applications that require industrial-grade power in restrictive deployment spaces.
AAEON expect the de next-V2K8 to be a leading choice for projects in the robotics, drone and, smart transport spheres.
For more information about the de next-V2K8, please visit our product page. Alternatively, contact an AAEON representative directly.
About AAEON
Established in 1992, AAEON is one of the leading designers and manufacturers of industrial IoT and AI Edge solutions. With continual innovation as a core value, AAEON provides reliable, high-quality computing platforms including industrial motherboards and systems, rugged tablets, embedded AI Edge systems, uCPE network appliances, and LoRaWAN/WWAN solutions. AAEON also provides industry-leading experience and knowledge to provide OEM/ODM services worldwide. AAEON also works closely with cities and governments to develop and deploy Smart City ecosystems, offering individual platforms and end-to-end solutions. AAEON works closely with premier chip designers to deliver stable, reliable platforms. For an introduction to AAEON’s expansive line of products and services, visit www.aaeon.com.
