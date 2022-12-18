AAEON Releases the RTC-710AP – The All-In-One Rugged Tablet
Completing their RTC product line, AAEON’s new RTC-710AP is the most comprehensive, multipurpose rugged tablet yet.
Taipei, Taiwan, December 18, 2022 --(PR.com)-- AAEON, a leading manufacturer of rugged mobile solutions, announces the RTC-710AP, completing their RTC line of rugged mobile tablet PCs. In addition to the rugged hardware the product line is renowned for, the RTC-710AP offers the versatility other tablets lack, packing maximum utility into its 8.65" x 5.46" x 0.94" (219.8 x 138.8 x 23.9 mm) form factor.
Running on a Microsoft® Windows® OS, the RTC-710AP prioritizes ease of use in the field, with onboard Wi-Fi, longer battery life, and an ergonomic design featuring five physical function keys. Equipped with an NFC reader, 2MP front camera, 8MP rear camera, and an I/O expansion module, the RTC-710AP is modularly designed for easy customization and application, supporting up to three Global Satellite Navigation System (GNSS) options, a 2D Barcode scanner, LAN, and UART support for a range of solutions.
In addition to its easy customization, the RTC-710AP provides the base for a completely mobile tablet computer due to its numerous onboard features, including Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 8GB LPDDR4 system memory, and 64GB eMMC storage. Because of the integrated nature of these benefits, the RTC-710AP is space-efficient, containing room for USB 3.2, USB 2.0, and Nano SIM card slots alongside an optional I/O module for bespoke feature selection.
As is the case with AAEON’s entire tablet range, the RTC-710AP is exceptionally rugged and durable. IP65-rated, and MIL-STD-810G shock, vibration, and drop resistant, the RTC-710AP can withstand extended use in construction, factory, and field settings. It can also offer this stronger performance for longer, with a large 32.7W lithium-ion battery accompanied by an 11.3W hot-swappable battery to maximize its mobility and utility.
About AAEON
Established in 1992, AAEON is one of the leading designers and manufacturers of industrial IoT and AI Edge solutions. With continual innovation as a core value, AAEON provides reliable, high-quality computing platforms including industrial motherboards and systems, rugged tablets, embedded AI Edge systems, uCPE network appliances, and LoRaWAN/WWAN solutions. AAEON also provides industry-leading experience and knowledge to provide OEM/ODM services worldwide. AAEON also works closely with cities and governments to develop and deploy Smart City ecosystems, offering individual platforms and end-to-end solutions. AAEON works closely with premier chip designers to deliver stable, reliable platforms. For an introduction to AAEON’s expansive line of products and services, visit www.aaeon.com.
