YoloLiv Launches Ardent Streaming Protocol (ASP) - The Smarter Streaming Protocol for High-Quality & Reliable Live Streams
Hangzhou, China, December 18, 2022 --(PR.com)-- YoloLiv released their latest patented technology in their cloud platform YoloCast, Ardent Streaming Protocol (ASP). A smarter protocol that sends your stream data to our cloud to fully protect against quality loss like buffering, frame drops, or glitches from network fluctuations. With Ardent Streaming Protocol, you can trust YoloCast for 100% perfect content regardless of how the internet connection is.
What is Ardent Streaming Protocol (ASP)?
Ardent Streaming Protocol (ASP) is a smart streaming protocol that YoloCast uses to help ensure your streams are protected from audio and video quality loss. This means that ASP can help to establish an error-free transmission of your live streams, regardless of your network connection.
Currently, it only works with YoloLiv’s YoloBox Pro to ensure flawless, professional-quality broadcasts - even if your internet connection is less than ideal.
Note: The ASP feature is still in Beta. To join the Beta Program, please upgrade your YoloBox Pro to the latest version v4.0.0 and email them your YoloCast account email at contact@yololiv.com.
What is the difference between ASP and RTMP?
ASP differs from other streaming protocols, like RTMP because it stores and sends more redundant data. This extra redundancy translates to a lower chance of network packet loss and subsequent loss of quality for your multi-bitrate transmission even when you are streaming from a location with an unreliable internet connection or even when switching to a backup network, such as a cellular hotspot.
How Does ASP Work？
ASP works by keeping the video and audio content in a dedicated area (Buffering area) on YoloBox Pro when the network gets interrupted. Once the network resumes, the data stored on YoloBox Pro will be delivered to the YoloCast cloud.
Small network issues mean your video arrives in the cloud out of order, YoloCast ASP'S adaptive recovery retransmits media data to fill in the gaps and make sure you won’t even notice minor network disruptions.
All events made on YoloCast rely on a short delay to ensure that 100% perfect content makes it to the cloud before your viewers see it – eliminating annoyances like buffering, frame drops, or glitches. A longer delay means a better chance of flawless event viewing. YoloCast ASP allows up to 90 seconds of delay for reliable and quality live streams. In the case of a sustained internet outage, viewers may buffer or pause, but the event will resume where it left off once the connection is restored.
"ASP is YoloLiv's latest patented technology and is without a doubt the most impressive video transport protocol available today," remarked Frank Zhu, head of YoloCast of YoloLiv. "We’re proud to see how this smart protocol changes how people live stream and brings them new experiences for professional and high-quality live streams"
About YoloLiv
YoloLiv designs and manufactures high-performance video solutions for broadcasting. It's dedicated to providing simple, reliable and cutting-edge products and services to deliver new and innovative ways of live streaming. YoloLiv technology is now used around the world by professionals and amateurs alike to capture and share compelling video content.
Contact
Frank Zhu
Head of YoloLiv
frank.zhu@yololiv.com
About YoloLiv
YoloLiv designs and manufactures high-performance video solutions for broadcasting. It‘s dedicated to providing simple, reliable and cutting-edge products and services to deliver new and innovative ways of live streaming. YoloLiv technology is now used around the world by professionals and amateurs alike to capture and share compelling video content. For more information, please visit www.yololiv.com
