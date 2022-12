Attleboro Arts Museum Awards "Best Abstract" to Rhode Island Artist at Annual Members’ Exhibition

Rumford, RI, December 18, 2022 --( PR.com )-- At this year’s Attleboro Arts Museum’s (AAM) Members’ Exhibition, abstract artist Alexander Morris of Rhode Island was awarded "Best Abstract" for his artwork Tidal Surge. The exhibition awarded two "Best" categories: Best Abstract and Best Representational, each akin to receiving"‘Best of Show" accolades. Over 400 works are on display at the Members’ Exhibition, and to be awarded "Best Abstract" denotes a high standard of work.Receiving "Best Abstract" for his artwork is, as Morris says, a "tremendous honor. I am a bit overwhelmed by receiving this award. It was a complete surprise."Tidal Surge is part of the nautical-themed work Morris has explored in recent years, notably in the "Voyage" and "Of Ocean and Sky" series - both of which have recently received awards. Tidal Surge is not part of a series but is a stand-alone piece that now joins this cadre of accolades. This indicates the consistent and high-caliber work coming from his studio.To see Tidal Surge and other pieces in the exhibition, please visit AAM at 86 Park Street, Attleboro, MA, now until January 27, 2023, 10am-5pm. AAM is closed for the holidays from December 24, 2022, through January 3, 2023. You may call the museum at 508.222.2644 or visit this https://attleboroartsmuseum.org/members-exhibition/ for more information.