Attleboro Arts Museum Awards "Best Abstract" to Rhode Island Artist at Annual Members’ Exhibition
Alexander Morris of Rhode Island is given award for his nautical-themed abstract painting.
Rumford, RI, December 18, 2022 --(PR.com)-- At this year’s Attleboro Arts Museum’s (AAM) Members’ Exhibition, abstract artist Alexander Morris of Rhode Island was awarded "Best Abstract" for his artwork Tidal Surge. The exhibition awarded two "Best" categories: Best Abstract and Best Representational, each akin to receiving"‘Best of Show" accolades. Over 400 works are on display at the Members’ Exhibition, and to be awarded "Best Abstract" denotes a high standard of work.
Receiving "Best Abstract" for his artwork is, as Morris says, a "tremendous honor. I am a bit overwhelmed by receiving this award. It was a complete surprise."
Tidal Surge is part of the nautical-themed work Morris has explored in recent years, notably in the "Voyage" and "Of Ocean and Sky" series - both of which have recently received awards. Tidal Surge is not part of a series but is a stand-alone piece that now joins this cadre of accolades. This indicates the consistent and high-caliber work coming from his studio.
To see Tidal Surge and other pieces in the exhibition, please visit AAM at 86 Park Street, Attleboro, MA, now until January 27, 2023, 10am-5pm. AAM is closed for the holidays from December 24, 2022, through January 3, 2023. You may call the museum at 508.222.2644 or visit this https://attleboroartsmuseum.org/members-exhibition/ for more information.
Angela Morris
401-871-5585
https://www.alexandermorrisart.com
