Family Foot & Leg Center, Pa. Welcomes Dr. Karan Malani
Dr. Karan Malani joins Family Foot & Leg Center.
Naples, FL, December 19, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Karan Malani, DPM, AACFAS recently joined Family Foot & Leg Center, PA and will be seeing patients at FFLC Naples office located at 730 Goodlette Road.
Dr. Malani attended the Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine where he graduated With Honors. He later went on to complete his Podiatric Surgery Residency at the Harvard Cambridge Health Alliance.
Dr. Karan Malani is affiliated with the American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons and the American Podiatric Medical Association. “Patient care comes first,” Dr. Malani said. “At Family Foot & Leg Center, we work to provide the best care and achieve the best results.”
Dr. Kevin Lam, FFLC Clinical Director and Fellowship Director of FFLC Reconstructive Foot & Ankle Surgical Fellowship, says, “We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Malani to our growing team of top doctors in SWFL. I know he will add quality and value to our patients.”
From routine care to treatment of ingrown toenails to advanced wound care, Family Foot & Leg Center lives up to its promise of serving patients efficiently and effectively.
Serving Southwest Florida since 2005, Family Foot & Leg Center, PA, a premiere podiatry practice is also the home to the FFLC Reconstructive Foot and Ankle Fellowship. FFLC currently has 8 locations across Collier, Lee, and Charlotte counties with physical therapy units located in the Naples, North Naples, Cape Coral, and Ft. Myers offices, available for same day or next day appointments to get you back on your feet as quickly as possible.
For more information or to schedule an appointment with Dr. Karan Malani, please contact (239) 430-3668 (FOOT) or visit NaplesPodiatrist.com
Dr. Malani attended the Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine where he graduated With Honors. He later went on to complete his Podiatric Surgery Residency at the Harvard Cambridge Health Alliance.
Dr. Karan Malani is affiliated with the American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons and the American Podiatric Medical Association. “Patient care comes first,” Dr. Malani said. “At Family Foot & Leg Center, we work to provide the best care and achieve the best results.”
Dr. Kevin Lam, FFLC Clinical Director and Fellowship Director of FFLC Reconstructive Foot & Ankle Surgical Fellowship, says, “We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Malani to our growing team of top doctors in SWFL. I know he will add quality and value to our patients.”
From routine care to treatment of ingrown toenails to advanced wound care, Family Foot & Leg Center lives up to its promise of serving patients efficiently and effectively.
Serving Southwest Florida since 2005, Family Foot & Leg Center, PA, a premiere podiatry practice is also the home to the FFLC Reconstructive Foot and Ankle Fellowship. FFLC currently has 8 locations across Collier, Lee, and Charlotte counties with physical therapy units located in the Naples, North Naples, Cape Coral, and Ft. Myers offices, available for same day or next day appointments to get you back on your feet as quickly as possible.
For more information or to schedule an appointment with Dr. Karan Malani, please contact (239) 430-3668 (FOOT) or visit NaplesPodiatrist.com
Contact
Family Foot and Leg Center, P.A.Contact
Dr. Kevin Lam
(239) 4303668
www.naplespodiatrist.com/
Dr. Kevin Lam
(239) 4303668
www.naplespodiatrist.com/
Categories