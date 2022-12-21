Tuolian Metal Starts to Supply Stainless Steel Material for Elevator Brands
Los Angeles, CA, December 21, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Tuolian today started supplying stainless steel material for elevator design and construction. The material includes austenitic steel 304 and 316 series alongside ferritic stainless steel grades.
Following the partnership with top elevator brand companies, Tuolian strives to help businesses bring new elevator and escalator products to market. Among the main stainless steel materials Tuolian has designed sheets, tubes, coils, strips, rods, angles, flat bars and channels for the elevator industry.
“Stainless steel elevators are easy to maintain, they are durable, and offer unmatched aesthetic attributes,” said Lei Sun, Tuolian Marketing Manager. “At Tuolian, we supply high-grade elevator stainless steel, with consistent thickness, chemical composition, and unlimited decorative finishes.”
Tuolian stainless steel materials are available in various thicknesses, sizes, and surface finishes. The stainless steel materials are perfect for elevator doors, walls, ceilings, control panels, shaft cladding, architraves and handrail systems.
For customized stainless steel material for elevators, Tuolian offers decorative options with state-of-the-art finishes. The available options include mirrored, brushed, patterned, embossed, textured, colored and scratch-resistant stainless steel.
About Tuolian Metal
Tuolian designs and manufactures a range of metal parts such as angles, rods, sheets, and bars. Over the years, Tuolian has expanded to serve many industries, such as automation, building, aerospace, oil, and gas.
Based in Jiangsu, China, Tuolian continues to serve the global market by investing more in high-tech testing equipment, production line, and research.
Media Contacts:
Email: ceo@tuolianmetal.cn
Phone: 00 8618118137287
