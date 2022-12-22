Compression Latches Delivered Assembled Up to IP67 - Stainless Steel, Matched with Inserts, Bodies and Cams, with Rocfast
The FDB Panel Fittings Rocfast assembly and logistics service for compression locks enables correct and time saving assembly of compression locks with inserts, bodies and cams ready for instant installation to the cabinet of choice.
Isleworth, United Kingdom, December 22, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The FDB Panel Fittings ex-stock Online store now offers their Rocfast assembly and logistics service for compression locks up to IP67 in stainless steel. This enables correct and time saving assembly of compression locks with inserts, bodies and cams ready for instant installation to the cabinet of choice or for swapping on site as an update procedure.
The range includes quarter turn designs for enclosures and cabinets located in washdown or external applications where they offer enhanced gasket compression to ensure optimal sealing performance, plus the compression function is inherently resistant to vibration induced loosening which can otherwise cause nuisance opening. This feature is especially useful on vehicles of all types where secure closure is critical.
Many compression latches also incorporate visual position indicators as required e.g., for rail applications. Hygiene design requirements are also catered for with approved blue sealing and crevice free styling executed with a highly polished surface.
Gary Miles
+44 020 8568 1616
http://www.fdb.co.uk/rocfast/
