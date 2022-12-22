Joseph McPeak of Virtuoso Criminal and DUI Lawyers, Breaks Down California Laws Related to Red Light Violations in a Recently Released Video
Virtuoso Criminal and DUI Lawyers focus on defending DUI, Domestic Violence, Drug, Assault, Weapons, and all other criminal charges in both state and federal court. The firm also takes on charges as minor as traffic violations. They have handled numerous amounts of cases and are the law firm for those who want high quality, cost effective, and responsive attorneys. Their recently released YouTube video discusses red light tickets (video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2pk6psMvBYQ).
Hayward, CA, December 22, 2022 --(PR.com)-- In a recent video, Attorney Joseph McPeak explains the California Vehicle Code 21453 (a), or running a red light. He goes into great detail and discusses how these violations are enforced, possible defenses, and what one can do if they receive a red light ticket.
“Many red light violation defenses may not allow for the common or more obvious defenses because they may come in the form of a traffic camera ticket, where photo or video footage may be available.” Attorney McPeak states that, even in these situations, sometimes the wrong driver is cited. At traffic court trial when raising the issue of identification, it is possible that by simply looking at your face or your driver’s license photo, the court may be able to make a determination on that there is at least reasonable doubt a to who is actually driving the car.
To learn more about running a red light violations, please check out Virtuoso Criminal and DUI Lawyers Vehicle Code 21453 page at: https://www.virtuosolaw.com/traffic-offenses/obeying-red-traffic-lights-vehicle-code-21453/
If you have recently received a traffic violation, contact 833-6-No-Jail.
