Senior Associate Joseph McPeak of Virtuoso Criminal and DUI Lawyers Speaks on DUI Chemical Tests and the Refusal Penalties
Hayward, CA, December 22, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Criminal defense attorney Joseph McPeak, in a recently released YouTube video, describes the different types of tests given to determine how much alcohol is in a drivers blood and explains what happens if one refuses the chemical test after being arrested for a DUI in California. California Vehicle Code 23612 lays out what counts was a chemical test refusal and how the DMV establishes whether a driver has refused a test. Penalties for a DUI can become more severe if one is found to have refused a chemical test during an investigation.
“When getting a drivers license, one implicitly agrees to officers testing blood alcohol content (BAC) when under lawful arrest for DUI. There is a distinction between the Preliminary Alcohol Screening (PAS) and chemical test however. The PAS is not what triggers the refusal penalty,” says attorney McPeak.
Mr. McPeak then discusses how refusal tests are proven, the admonition, gives examples of refusals, and says who ultimately decides a refusal. To get more detailed information on chemical test refusals and DUI’s, please check out the recently released video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lq0upjQVXlI.
To get in contact with Virtuoso Criminal and DUI Lawyers regarding a DUI or other criminal charges, please call 833-6-No-Jail.
