CEO of Virtuoso Criminal and DUI Lawyers, Daniel Vaswani, Releases Video Discussing What One Should do After a DUI Arrest
The CEO of Virtuoso Criminal and DUI Lawyers, Daniel Vaswani, releases a new video on YouTube breaking down what happens after one is arrested for DUI and one should do to save their drivers license. Virtuoso Criminal and DUI Lawyers is a criminal defense law firm with offices in Hayward, Oakland, San Jose, Manteca, San Francisco, and Walnut Creek that focuses on DUI, domestic violence, theft, larceny, gun charges, drug charges and all criminal matters.
Hayward, CA, December 22, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Getting a DUI is a very stressful experience that requires time, money and resources. After dealing with police officers and an arrest, one must continue facing DMV and criminal proceedings. Hiring a lawyer can help take that stress off ones shoulders.
“When arrested for DUI, a driver will more likely than not be given a pink paper that not only serves as a temporary license, but states that one must contact the DMV within 10 days of the arrest to tell the DMV they do not want their license automatically suspended and that they want a hearing so that they can defend themselves. If that requirement is not satisfied, their license will be suspended. It is important to hire the appropriate attorney to handle this matter to help guide through the confusing process,” says Mr. Vaswani.
To get more detailed information regarding what one should do after a DUI arrest, please check out the recently released video at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=--YxhfjXnuc.
To learn more about DUI offenses, check out the Virtuoso Criminal and DUI Lawyers website at: https://www.virtuosolaw.com/dui-offenses/
Attorney Daniel Vaswani is a criminal defense attorney whose firm focuses on DUI matters. If you have been arrested for DUI, contact us as 833-6-No-Jail.
