Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated a Transaction Between D.T. Woodcrafters Corp. and Hollywood Woodwork, Inc.
Hialeah, FL, December 22, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Benchmark International has successfully facilitated a transaction between Hialeah, Florida-based D.T. Woodcrafters Corp. (“Woodcrafters”) and Hollywood Woodwork, Inc. (“Hollywood”), headquartered in Hollywood, Florida. Woodcrafters creates custom woodwork for a high-end customer base that includes banks, offices, restaurants, hotels, and homes. For over 25 years, the team’s craftsmanship has allowed it to distinguish itself in South Florida. Hollywood is one of the nation’s premier millwork and casework companies, with over 150 employees and a leading position in the Florida market.
Woodcrafters was founded by David Thibaudeau in 1989 with the desire to produce high-quality products in a timely manner and drive profitability through the creation and use of highly accurate job costing systems. The company grew organically by reputation, as well as opportunistically through competitor team and customer buyouts during the ensuing three-plus decades. Woodcrafters now services an extensive high-end client list, providing quality craftsmanship to end customers primarily in Florida and the Caribbean.
Hollywood is an employee-owned company with a leading position in its regional market and a reputation for premium woodwork products. The strong overlap between Hollywood and Woodcrafters in terms of markets served, quality of products, and a best-in-class skilled employee base is expected to provide immediate synergies and a smooth transition post-merger.
"One of David Thibaudeau’s key concerns in this process was assuring that he found a great home for his business and a secure future for his great staff,” remarked Benchmark International Senior Associate Parker Wilson. “As an employee-owned company and a leader in its space, Hollywood Woodwork more than checks both of those boxes for our client. We are obviously very pleased with the outcome.”
About Benchmark International:
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handled over $8.25 billion in transaction value across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the #1 Sell-side, Privately Owned M&A Advisor in the World by Pitchbook’s Global League Tables.
