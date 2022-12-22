Transfinder Partners with Tech Valley Shuttle: Leading "the Charge with Technology in Transportation"
Schenectady, NY, December 22, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Transfinder Corp. is forging a partnership with Tech Valley Shuttle, the area's only Employee shuttle service in New York’s Capital Region, to provide technology for routing and attendance for employers.
Tech Valley Shuttle works with a number of companies to provide transportation for employees. Clients have included Federal Express, Walmart, GB Logistics and Six Flags. Tech Valley turned to Transfinder to assist with routing with one Capital Region company because of several unique needs, such as employees working multiple shifts and living in locations where public transportation is either difficult to access or is nonexistent. The shuttle service is aimed to bolster recruitment and retention efforts.
“The services we provide are geared toward driving people toward their success,” said Tech Valley Shuttle CEO Trent Griffin-Braaf. “Poverty and transportation go hand in hand. Our services help even that playing field.”
Transfinder is playing a key role in helping to level that playing field.
“We are excited to be partnering with Tech Valley Hospitality Shuttle as we provide critical technology resources for the transportation of employees to their jobs,” said Transfinder President and CEO Antonio Civitella. “We know that transportation to and from work can be difficult in some rural areas in our region and can hamper employees’ efforts to not only keep their jobs but grow their careers. Tech Valley Hospitality Shuttle is tackling a big problem and we are fired up to be part of that solution.”
Tech Valley is using Transfinder’s driver app Wayfinder to both create routes to pickup points where employees gather to be transported to work and also take attendance. Attendance helps the company track usage of the shuttle service, which is critical for compiling usage to the employer can receive federal funds for offering the commuter benefits.
“It’s going to do a lot to help us be more efficient and will heighten the customer experience,” said Griffin-Braaf, founder of the New York state certified MWBE business. Griffin-Braaf said shuttle transportation in general has been slow to adopt technology and he knows he has the right tech partner to change that.
“We’re looking to lead the charge with technology in transportation locally,” he said. “Most of these people are pen-to-paper. We are hoping this will continue to keep us ahead of the pack in terms of what we offer as we expand into new markets.”
Tech Valley Shuttle has been in business for six years, has a fleet of 10 vehicles and has more than 20 employees. The company covered nearly 300,000 miles in 2022.
Griffin-Braaf said he has wanted to work with Transfinder since starting the business.
“I remember in 2016-2017 when we first started literally waiting outside Transfinder for the doors to open so we could get inside and talk about our services,” he said, laughing. “Now we’ve come full circle in this partnership. It’s something I honestly couldn’t have foreseen. Tony and the team have supported us from Day 1.”
Civitella said he believes not only in the service Tech Valley Hospitality Shuttle is providing but the person who is leading the effort.
“A great idea without great leadership usually won’t succeed,” Civitella said. “I am excited about this partnership because I believe the right person, with the drive and determination to pull it off, is behind wheel.”
Both companies recently celebrated being named Best Places to Work by the Albany Business Review, which is based on anonymous employee surveys.
“Trent is the kind of leader I want to work with to make our community as great as it can be,” Civitella said. “That starts with making our companies the Best Place to Work for our employees. The ripple effect from just doing that is incalculable.”
About Transfinder Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Schenectady, New York, Transfinder is a national leader in intelligent transportation systems, providing transportation management systems and services to municipalities, school districts and adult care facilities. Transfinder award-winning technology routes one in four students in North America. The company is one of the fastest growing companies in New York’s Capital Region, according to the Albany Business Review. At one point, Transfinder landed on Inc. magazine’s fastest-growing private companies list for 11 consecutive years. Transfinder has offices in Austin, Texas, and Shanghai, China. The software company has repeatedly been named a Best Place to Work, a Top Workplace and Best Company to Work for in New York State.
